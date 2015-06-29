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    • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week* Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week* Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
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      Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX8911/02

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

      Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $189.00

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      HealthyWhite+
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      HealthyWhite+

      Sonic electric toothbrush

      Total

      recurring payment

      Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

      *than a manual toothbrush

      • 2 modes
      • 6 customizable settings
      • 1 brush head
      Choose from 2 modes and 3 intensity settings

      Choose from 2 modes and 3 intensity settings

      HealthyWhite+ let’s you brush your way. Boost your brushing with 3 intensity settings, plus 2 modes to cover your whitening and cleaning needs. Choose Clean – for outstanding plaque removal in 2 minutes, and White – to remove stains like coffee or tea, and whiten teeth by up to 2 shades in only 2 weeks.

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

      With optimal cleaning from your HealthyWhite+, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Powerful sonic vibrations whip up your toothpaste into plaque fighting bubbles, and drive them deep between your teeth and along your gum line. At the same time your teeth will experience 62,000 gentle but effective brush movements. You'll get a month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Frost White

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 HealthyWhite+
        Brush head
        1 W DiamondClean standard
        Travel case
        1
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Performance
        Removes up to 100% more plaque
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens up to 2 shades in 2wks
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High
        White
        Removes surface stains

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      Accessories for this product

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6074/05

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6073/05

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6072/08

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6072/05

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6071/08

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6066/70

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6064/05

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6064/01

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6063/35

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6063/05

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6062/08

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6062/06

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6062/05

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6062/01

      • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6061/08

      • Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue brushes

        TongueCare+

        Tongue brushes

        HX8072/80

        $29.00*
      * Suggested retail price

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      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
      • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

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