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    • Healthier gums for a healthier smile Healthier gums for a healthier smile Healthier gums for a healthier smile

      Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9052/96

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Healthier gums for a healthier smile

      Help patients practice better gum health and protect their smile with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of gums for 2x more surface contact* as they brush & superior plaque removal at the gumline.

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      G3 Premium Gum Care

      Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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      Healthier gums for a healthier smile

      Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*

      • 2 pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      Up to 100% less gingival inflammation*

      Up to 100% less gingival inflammation*

      With Premium Gum Care, even the deepest clean is gentle. As the brush head moves along the gumline, its flexible sides and bristles absorb any excessive pressure so gums are protected even if patients are brushing too hard. Its rounded profile allows the bristles to clean evenly while being gentle on gums. Extra-soft gumline bristles deliver a gentle yet effective clean along the gumline, where gum disease starts. The brush head's smaller size allows easy maneuvering even in hard-to-reach areas.

      Up to 2x more surface contact* for an effortless deep clean

      Up to 2x more surface contact* for an effortless deep clean

      Patients get a personalized clean every time they brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let Premium Gum Care adapt to the unique contours of the mouth. Our bristles adjust to gums and teeth, giving patients up to 2x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard-to-reach spots. Adaptive cleaning technology also: allows gentle tracking along the gumline; absorbs excessive brushing pressure; and enables an enhanced sweeping motion, for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.

      Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      The Philips Sonicare Premium Clean brush head provides patients our deepest clean yet. With its flexible sides and unique bristle pattern design, Premium Clean is proven to remove up to 10x more plaque, even in hard-to-reach spots** for a truly deep clean along the gumline and between teeth.

      Handle automatically selects optimal mode and intensity*

      Handle automatically selects optimal mode and intensity*

      Patients will always get their best possible clean and gum care with our BrushSync mode pairing feature. A microchip in the Premium Gum Care brush head syncs with the connected Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle. It prompts the handle to automatically select the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum health. All your patients need to do is start brushing.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      For the most effective cleaning, every day

      For the most effective cleaning, every day

      Brush heads exhibit fatigue and bristle wear after three months of normal use. Philips Sonicare smart toothbrushes provide accurate brush head replacement reminders based on how often patients brush and how much pressure they use. For those who don't use a smart toothbrush, Premium Gum Care's blue reminder bristles fade to white to let patients know it's time for a replacement brush head.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Premium Gum Care simply clicks on to a Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. Premium Gum Care fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Black
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Soft
        Material brush head
        Soft, flexible rubber sides
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard
        Smart Brush Head Recognition
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 G3 Premium Gum Care

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Removes 10x more plaque*****
        Gum health
        Up to 7x healthier gums*

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      • *in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
      • *than a DiamondClean brush head
      • **in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
      • *** BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
      • ****than a manual toothbrush

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