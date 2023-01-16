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    • Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth

      Philips Sonicare Standard toothbrush variety pack

      HX9073/67

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth

      C3 Premium Plaque Defense brush head provides up to 10X more plaque removal* for great results. G3 Premium Gum Care provides 7X healthier gums in just two weeks*** & W Premium White removes 100% more stains in 3 days*

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $59.00

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      Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth

      For complete care of your teeth and gums

      • 3-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      And thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

      Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

      Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

      With the Philips Sonicare Premium Gum Care brush head, even the deepest clean is gentle. As your toothbrush moves along the gum line, Premium Gum Care’s flexible sides and bristles absorb any excess pressure so your gums are protected, even if you brush too hard. Bristles work hard to remove plaque and bacteria along the gum line helping to improve gum health. Thanks to this brush head’s curved design, you can be sure of maximized bristle contact.

      Removes up to 100% more surface stains in just 3 days*

      Removes up to 100% more surface stains in just 3 days*

      Dense bristles packed into the center of the Philips Sonicare Premium White brush head work hard to remove plaque, and everyday surface stains from food and drinks. Flexing sides let bristles contour to the unique shape of your teeth and gums for deep cleaning and a brighter smile in just 3 days.

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

      You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature****. The Premium brush heads sync with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning, whitening and gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.

      Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

      Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

      You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let the Premium Plaque Control, Premium Gum Care and Premium White adapt to the unique contours of your mouth. Our bristles adjust to your gums and teeth, giving you up to 4x more surface contact** than a regular brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard to reach spots. The adaptive cleaning technology also allows gentle tracking along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure, and enables an enhanced sweeping motion for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your Premium Plaque Control, Premium White and Premium Gum Care brush heads simply click on to your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle and fits securely in place. Brush head replacement is made easy; just click off. Our click design makes it super simple to maintain and clean your brush head. Your Premium brush heads fita all of our toothbrush handles except PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Material brush head
        Soft, flexible rubber sides
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        BrushSync mode-pairing
        Yes
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Defense
        • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
        • 1 W3 Premium White

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Removes 10x more plaque*
        Gum health
        Up to 7x healthier gums*
        Whitening
        Removes 100% more stains*

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      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
      • *than a DiamondClean brush head
      • **in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
      • *** BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

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