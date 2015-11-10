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    • Deep, gentle cleaning Deep, gentle cleaning Deep, gentle cleaning
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      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX9112/13

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Deep, gentle cleaning

      With FlexCare Platinum, even the deepest clean is gentle enough to protect your teeth and gums. Thanks to the AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor, you get maximum plaque removal and a gentle experience however you brush.

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      Suggested retail price: $269.00

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      FlexCare Platinum

      Sonic electric toothbrush

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      Deep, gentle cleaning

      10x more plaque removal and healthier gums*

      • 3 modes, 3 intensities
      • 2 brush heads
      • With pressure sensor
      Remove up to 10x more plaque with AdaptiveClean*

      Remove up to 10x more plaque with AdaptiveClean*

      Click on the AdaptiveClean brush head to experience our deepest ever clean. You get 4x more surface contact** to remove up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas,* and a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

      With optimal cleaning from your FlexCare, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

      Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

      Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

      With FlexCare Platinum Connected, you experience a truly deep clean. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, while 3 modes meet your specific needs: Clean mode – for superior daily cleaning, White – to remove surface stains, and Deep Clean for invigorating freshness.

      Deep Clean mode tackles your trouble spots

      Deep Clean mode tackles your trouble spots

      Our Deep Clean mode means you can really focus on specific areas, paying them extra attention. We’ve combined our unique brush head motion with an extended 3 minutes of brushing time so your teeth get a truy deep clean.

      Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

      Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

      You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum will. If you use too much pressure, your handle will gently pulsate. This is a reminder to ease off the pressure, and let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Powerful sonic vibrations whip up your toothpaste into plaque fighting bubbles, and drive them deep between your teeth and along your gum line. At the same time your teeth will experience 62,000 gentle but effective brush movements. You'll get a month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.

      AdaptiveClean brush head flexes along your gum line

      AdaptiveClean brush head flexes along your gum line

      Click on our AdaptiveClean brush head for a deep, gentle clean that leaves gums up to 2x healthier than a manual toothbrush. Soft rubber sides flex along every contour of your teeth and gums to absorb any excess pressure. Bristles can then reach deep between teeth giving you a comfortable, effective deep clean.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

      Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

      Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with FlexCare Platinum. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.

      Long battery life and travel case

      Long battery life and travel case

      Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact travel charger keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You’ll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, so being on the move means you needn’t miss out on that fresh feeling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Platinum gray

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Illuminated display
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks***

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 FlexCare Platinum
        Brush heads
        • 1 AdaptiveClean
        • 1 InterCare standard
        Travel case
        1
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Performance
        Removes up to 10x more plaque*
        Pressure sensor
        Vibrates handle to alert user
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer
        Whitening benefits
        Helps naturally remove stains

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        3 intensities
        • High
        • Low
        • Medium
        Deep Clean
        For an invigorating deep clean
        White
        Removes surface stains

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      Accessories for this product

      • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9043/05

      • Sonicare InterCare Brush Head - InterCare

        HX9014/09

      • Sonicare InterCare Brush Head - InterCare

        HX9014/01

      • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9013/05

      • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9012/08

      • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9012/01

      • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9011/08

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9004/09

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9004/01

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9003/05

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9002/08

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9002/01

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9001/08

      • Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue brushes

        TongueCare+

        Tongue brushes

        HX8072/80

        $29.00*
      * Suggested retail price

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      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
      • * Compared to a DiamondClean brush head
      • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day

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