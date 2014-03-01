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    • Exceptional clean between teeth Exceptional clean between teeth Exceptional clean between teeth
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      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Rechargeable toothbrush

      HX9172/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Exceptional clean between teeth

      With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.

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      Suggested retail price: $285.00

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      FlexCare Platinum
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      FlexCare Platinum

      Rechargeable toothbrush

      Total

      recurring payment

      Exceptional clean between teeth

      Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth*

      • 3 modes, 3 intensities
      • 2 brush heads
      • With pressure sensor
      • UV brush head sanitizer
      Customize your mode and intensity

      Customize your mode and intensity

      FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three cleaning modes — Clean, White or Gum Care — and three intensity settings — Low, Medium or High — to create a brushing experience that’s perfectly tailored to you.

      Clinically proven to improve gum health in two weeks

      Clinically proven to improve gum health in two weeks

      With a special Gum Care mode for focused cleaning to help reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation, FlexCare Platinum is clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks.

      New InterCare brush head offers advanced interdental clean

      New InterCare brush head offers advanced interdental clean

      With extra long bristles to reach deep between teeth and along the gum line, our new InterCare brush head features advanced cleaning technology to remove plaque and polish teeth as well as reminder bristles that fade from blue to white when it’s time to change your brush head.

      Sonic technology for better oral health

      Sonic technology for better oral health

      Unlike a traditional electric or power toothbrush, Philips Sonicare features a patented sonic technology. Sonicare’s unique dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth, gently and effectively removing plaque interdentally and along the gum line.

      Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth

      Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth

      FlexCare Platinum reaches deep between teeth to provide superior plaque removal. It is clinically proven to remove 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush.

      Alerts you when you’re brushing to hard

      Alerts you when you’re brushing to hard

      FlexCare Platinum features a unique, intuitive Pressure Sensor to help reduce aggressive brushing. The handle gently vibrates to let you know when you’re applying too much pressure.

      Long battery life and travel case

      Long battery life and travel case

      Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact travel charger keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You’ll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, so being on the move means you needn’t miss out on that fresh feeling.

      Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

      Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

      FlexCare Platinum offers two timers to help encourage thorough brushing. The Quadpacer interval timer indicates when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth, while the SmarTimer helps you reach the dentist recommended brushing time of two minutes.

      Handy travel case and charger

      Handy travel case and charger

      It’s easy to take your FlexCare Platinum wherever you need it with an easy-to-pack travel case and compact travel charger.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White w/ metallic front panel

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 FlexCare Platinum
        Brush heads
        • 1 InterCare standard
        • 1 InterCare compact
        Travel case
        1
        Charger
        1
        UV sanitizer
        Yes

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Pressure sensor
        Vibrates handle to alert user
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Whitening benefits
        Helps naturally remove stains
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Modes

        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High
        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums
        White
        Removes surface stains

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      Accessories for this product

      • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9043/05

      • Sonicare InterCare Brush Head - InterCare

        HX9014/09

      • Sonicare InterCare Brush Head - InterCare

        HX9014/01

      • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9013/05

      • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9012/08

      • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9012/01

      • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9011/08

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9004/09

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9004/01

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9003/05

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9002/08

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9002/01

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9001/08

      • Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue brushes

        TongueCare+

        Tongue brushes

        HX8072/80

        $29.00*
      * Suggested retail price

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      • Compared to manual toothbrushing alone
      • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

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