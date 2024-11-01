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HX9180/08
More innovation, less plaque between teeth
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to remove up to 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush. An intuitive pressure sensor and nine brushing combinations allow for personalized care and guidance.
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Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense
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Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.
Extra-long, high-density bristles reach deeper between teeth to help remove significantly more plaque* interproximally. Ideal for patients with bleeding gums or increased risk of gum inflammation.
If too much pressure is applied, the handle gently pulsates to tell patients they are brushing too hard to guide proper technique. In a study of U.S. patients, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers tested reduced their brushing pressure when using the pressure sensor.
FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three cleaning modes — Clean, White or Gum Care — and three intensity settings — Low, Medium or High — to create a brushing experience that’s perfectly tailored to you.
Two-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.
Thirty-second interval timer encourages thorough brushing of each quadrant of the mouth.
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