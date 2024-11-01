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    • More innovation, less plaque between teeth More innovation, less plaque between teeth More innovation, less plaque between teeth

      Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      HX9180/08

      More innovation, less plaque between teeth

      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to remove up to 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush. An intuitive pressure sensor and nine brushing combinations allow for personalized care and guidance.

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      FlexCare Platinum

      Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      Total

      recurring payment

      More innovation, less plaque between teeth

      Effective interdental cleaning for teeth and gums

      • 3 modes, 3 intensities
      Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

      Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

      Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

      InterCare brush head

      InterCare brush head

      Extra-long, high-density bristles reach deeper between teeth to help remove significantly more plaque* interproximally. Ideal for patients with bleeding gums or increased risk of gum inflammation.

      Intuitive pressure sensor

      Intuitive pressure sensor

      If too much pressure is applied, the handle gently pulsates to tell patients they are brushing too hard to guide proper technique. In a study of U.S. patients, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers tested reduced their brushing pressure when using the pressure sensor.

      Customize your mode and intensity

      Customize your mode and intensity

      FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three cleaning modes — Clean, White or Gum Care — and three intensity settings — Low, Medium or High — to create a brushing experience that’s perfectly tailored to you.

      Smarttimer

      Smarttimer

      Two-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.

      Quadpacer

      Quadpacer

      Thirty-second interval timer encourages thorough brushing of each quadrant of the mouth.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        3 week battery life
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White w/ metallic front panel

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 FlexCare Platinum
        Travel case
        1
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Pressure sensor
        Vibrates handle to alert user
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer
        Whitening benefits
        Helps naturally remove stains

      • Modes

        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High
        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums
        White
        Removes surface stains

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      • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

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      • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9012/08

      • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9012/01

      • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9011/08

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9004/09

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9004/01

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9003/05

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9002/08

      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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      • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX9001/08

      • Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue brushes

        TongueCare+

        Tongue brushes

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        $29.00*
      * Suggested retail price

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