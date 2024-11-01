  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Keep your shaver like new Keep your shaver like new Keep your shaver like new

      Cleaning cartridge

      JC302/51

      Keep your shaver like new

      The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system, gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new shaver feeling every day

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Cleaning

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Cleaning cartridge
      - {discount-value}

      Cleaning cartridge

      Total

      recurring payment

      Keep your shaver like new

      For all SmartClean systems

      • 2-pack
      • Cleans
      • Lubricates
      • Refreshes
      The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

      The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

      The active lubrication system reduces friction and wear on shaving heads and blades, keeping your shaver performing as new for longer.

      Cleans up to 10x better than water

      Cleans up to 10x better than water

      The DualFiltration system and active lubricationc leave your shaver up to 10 times cleaner than with water alone

      Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

      Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

      The new cartridge liquid for the SmartClean system has a unique formula and a pleasant fragrance. It hygienically cleans your shaver, while leaving a fresh scent on your shaving heads.

      Effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel

      Effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel

      The Philips SmartClean system with cleaning cartridges is the first shaver cleaning system that effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel.

      6 months of convenient cleaning

      6 months of convenient cleaning

      One Philips cleaning cartridge lasts for up to 3 months of weekly usage. This 2-pack gives you 6 months of convenient cleaning.

      For all SmartClean systems

      For all SmartClean systems

      The cleaning cartridges are suitable for all shavers with the SmartClean system.

      Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel

      The Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel. The unique double filter prevents hairs from clogging your shaving heads, maintaining your shaver's excellent performance.

      Removes skin oil from blades for a fresh and hygienic shave

      The patented formula removes skin oil and dirt from the shaver blades, ensuring you get a fresh and hygienic shave every day.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Cleaning Cartridge
        2  pcs

      • Capacity

        Cleaning Cartridge
        2x 5,75 fl oz / 2x 170 ml
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Results are measured by volume of hairs remaining on the shaving head after cleaning, based on the results from Philips internal lab tests and HUT with consumers.

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.