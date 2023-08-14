Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide powerful brightness with 15 LEDs for your signals. They will help you to see and be seen better, warning other drivers of your movements, which is vital for them to react sooner. The more you see or are seen, the safer your drive will be!