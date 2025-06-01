  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Magnificent high-power LED light

      Boost your vision with stylish ultra-high power. Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 gives you 180 W** of strong white LED light where you need it. The smart AirCool+ cooling system and Philips quality design give you powerful light that lasts.

      Ultra-high energy for powerful vision

      • LED-HL [≈H4/H19]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12 V, 180 W, 8800/11800 lm, 65
      • Advanced automotive system

      With their breathtaking light output, Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 LEDs let you enjoy high visibility with up to 180 W and 8800/11800 lm.** Benefit from our experience in automotive lighting solutions and get a superior beam pattern where it counts, helping you to react faster to potential hazards ahead of you.

      Trust the brand - reliable Philips quality

      Technologically advanced Philips automotive lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. Philips automotive-grade quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards.

      Automotive performance that lasts

      Make sure your lights comply with key automotive standards, perform reliably and last longer. With their signature AirCool+ smart cooling system including dual heat pipes and a high-performance fan, Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 LEDs are designed to last up to 1,500 hours in real-life conditions and to provide problem-free performance in your car. Unlike some automotive lighting manufacturers, we ensure electromagnetic compatibility with your vehicle and high-temperature performance. That's how you can be sure that when you install Philips, you're getting brightness and quality that last.

      Up to 6500 Kelvin white light

      Driving with your Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 LEDs boosts your style as well as your safety. See and be seen with stylish white light of 6500 Kelvin for more driving comfort. Besides a great look, these bulbs deliver enhanced contrast, enabling you to recognize obstacles and road signs better in the dark.

      CANbus free performance***

      Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 LED headlight bulbs feature high wattage even in excess of halogen bulbs. They will not cause dashboard error messages. With their high-wattage operation, these bulbs operate CANbus free.*** This saves you hassle and limits your expenditure.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        High power, high lumen output, AirCool+
        Expected benefits
        High power, more light

      • Product description

        Application
        High beam, low beam
        Base
        P43t-38/PU43t-3
        Designation
        H4/H19 LED 11342 U3590 12V 90W X2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Rally 3590 HL
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-HL [≈H4/H19]

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        1500 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        8800/11800lm**
        Color temperature
        6500 K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        180 W**
        Voltage
        12 V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11342U3590X2
        Ordering code
        80000031

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6932080800000
        EAN3
        6932080800017
        Packaging type
        X2

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        370.3  g
        Length
        11.1  cm
        Width
        5.0  cm
        Height
        16.0  cm
        Net weight per piece
        143.6  g
        Pack Quantity
        2 pcs
        MOQ (for professionals)
        6

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        23.5  cm
        Width
        15.5  cm
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        2.222  g
        Gross weight per piece
        2.357  kg

      • Non-ECE compliant
      • Per pair of lamps,H4/H18: 180/180W, 8800/11800 lm, measured at 1 min. (Stable state- H4: 170/170W & 8000/11000 )
      • CANbus-free performance: In a few cases, flickering and alert may still occur
