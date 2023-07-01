  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI

    car headlight bulb

    LUM11496AU31B2
      Ultinon Pro3100 SI car headlight bulb

      LUM11496AU31B2

      Stand out from the crowd

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED amber [≈PY21W] for your turn signals. They are bright, intense amber and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

        Stand out from the crowd

        Durable and vibrant LED signaling

        • LED-Amber [≈PY21W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12V, Intense amber light
        • Advanced automotive system

        Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

        Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing, whether its reversing, maneuvering, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, bright and vibrant signaling is even more crucial. As turn signals, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signaling lights give you the performance you need, allowing other drivers vital extra time to react. Upgrade your exterior lighting to a more intense amber. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signaling lights.

        Optimized for enhanced visibility

        The Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED exterior lighting range is designed for smarter light distribution to project exterior signaling light where you need it (whether thats reversing, stopping or signaling). With wide-angle, uniform light, not only can you can see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

        Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

        You want bright and stylish car lights, but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours which is up to 5 times the lifespan of conventional PY21W signaling bulbs (Philips PY21W 12V). Replacing your conventional PY21W with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.

        Easy to install and compatible with many car models

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

        Easy to install on your car

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with polarity-free design, so you dont need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.

        Instant safety information for other drivers

        Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          ECE amber color, Polarity-free, Easy to install
          Expected benefits
          Transform your lights

        • Product description

          Application
          Rear and front turn indicators
          Base
          BAU15s
          Designation
          LED-Amber [≈PY21W]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Range
          Ultinon Pro3100
          Technology
          LED
          Type
          LED-Amber [≈PY21W]

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          3000 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          140
          Color temperature
          Amber

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          2.15  W
          Voltage
          12V  V

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11496AU31B2
          Ordering code
          72653330

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          6974260726533
          EAN3
          6974260726540
          Packaging type
          B2

        • Packed product information

          Width
          1.5  cm
          Pack Quantity
          2
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Length [in]
          9.5
          Height [in]
          13.5

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.49  kg
          Length [in]
          14.2
          Width [in]
          12.1
          Height [in]
          10.3

