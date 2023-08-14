  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Ultinon Pro7000 SI

    Car and truck signaling bulb

    LUM11498CU70X2/20
    Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.
      -{discount-value}

      Ultinon Pro7000 SI Car and truck signaling bulb

LUM11498CU70X2/20

      LUM11498CU70X2/20

      Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

      For a stylish and safe drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED-WHITE [≈P21W] for your turn indicator, reverse, rear fog and stop lights. Their cool white color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylish. See all benefits

      Ultinon Pro7000 SI Car and truck signaling bulb

      Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

      For a stylish and safe drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED-WHITE [≈P21W] for your turn indicator, reverse, rear fog and stop lights. Their cool white color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylish. See all benefits

      Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

      For a stylish and safe drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED-WHITE [≈P21W] for your turn indicator, reverse, rear fog and stop lights. Their cool white color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylish. See all benefits

      Ultinon Pro7000 SI Car and truck signaling bulb

      Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

      For a stylish and safe drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED-WHITE [≈P21W] for your turn indicator, reverse, rear fog and stop lights. Their cool white color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylish. See all benefits

        Ultinon Pro7000 SI

        Ultinon Pro7000 SI

        Car and truck signaling bulb

        Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

        Brighter, elegant signals

        • LED-WHITE [≈P21W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12/24V, 6000 K Cool White
        • Advanced automotive system

        Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

        Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide powerful brightness with 15 LEDs for your signals. They will help you to see and be seen better, warning other drivers of your movements, which is vital for them to react sooner. The more you see and are seen, the safer your drive will be!

        Instant safety information for other drivers

        Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

        Ergonomic design with 360° beam pattern

        For your turn indicator, reverse, rear fog and stop signals, the Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its 360 angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it. Not only can you see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style.

        While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there's no reason why you shouldn't look good at the same time. If you're wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

        Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

        You want bright, stylish car lights but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

        Aluminum heatsink to dissipate heat more efficiently

        When operating, LEDs generate heat which reduces their brightness and overall lifespan. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights feature an aluminum heatsink which dissipates heat much faster than the plastic material used by low-cost, inferior-quality bulbs. That makes our lamps more robust and longer-lasting.

        Easy to install and compatible with most car models

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights use the same standard caps as the conventional lamps on your car, enabling you to upgrade with no modification needed, so replacement is easy and quick.

        Constant IC driver ensures electrical compatibility with mos

        LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition, and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Thanks to the built-in constant IC driver, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 bulbs can work within 9-32 volt systems and are electrically compatible with most cars and trucks. Canbus adapters are available as accessories for troubleshooting if needed. We sell a complete solution.

        Easy to install on your car

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro7000 comes with polarity-free design, so you don't need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Polarity-free, Automotive Grade LED, Powerful brightness, Uniform light distribution
          Expected benefits
          Brighter, elegant signals

        • Product description

          Application
          Reverse lights, rear and front turn indicators, stop lights, rear fog lights.
          Base
          BA15S
          Designation
          P21W LED White 11498 CU70 12/24V X2
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Range
          Ultinon Pro7000 SI
          Technology
          LED
          Type
          LED-WHITE [≈P21W]
          Voltage
          12V+24V  V

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          5000 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          • 340lm(12V)  lm
          • 420lm(24V)  lm
          Color temperature
          6000 K

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          • 2.6W(12V)  W
          • 3.3W(24V)  W
          Voltage
          12V+24V  V

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11498CU70X2
          Ordering code
          72677930

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          6974260726779
          EAN3
          6974260726786
          Packaging type
          X2

        • Packed product information

          Length
          7,0 cm  cm
          Width
          2,5 cm  cm
          Height
          11,5 cm  cm
          Pack Quantity
          2 pcs
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10 packs
          Gross weight per piece [g]
          40

        • Outerpack information

          Length
          19,5 cm  cm
          Width
          15,5 cm  cm
          Height
          8,5 cm  cm
          Gross weight [kg]
          0,46

