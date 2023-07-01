  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI

    car headlight bulb

    LUM11860CU31B1
      -{discount-value}

      Ultinon Pro3100 SI car headlight bulb

      LUM11860CU31B1

      Stand out from the crowd

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED 30mm festoons. The strong 6000 K white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes or illuminates your license plate with brighter, stylish white light. See all benefits

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED 30mm festoons. The strong 6000 K white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes or illuminates your license plate with brighter, stylish white light. See all benefits

      Stand out from the crowd

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED 30mm festoons. The strong 6000 K white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes or illuminates your license plate with brighter, stylish white light. See all benefits

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED 30mm festoons. The strong 6000 K white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes or illuminates your license plate with brighter, stylish white light. See all benefits

        Ultinon Pro3100 SI

        Ultinon Pro3100 SI

        car headlight bulb

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Stand out from the crowd

        Durable and vibrant LED signaling

        • LED-FEST 30mm [≈Festoon 30mm]
        • Number of bulbs: 1
        • 12V, 6000 K daylight effect
        • Advanced automotive system

        Bright and stylish interior and license-plate lighting

        Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lamps for superior visibility and style in your car and on your license plate. These bright, stylish lights will transform your driving experience. Whether youre searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or youre trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light that's kind to your eyes. And these high-performance bulbs will also give you an eye-catching license plate. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signaling lights.

        Optimized for enhanced visibility

        Whether it's for reading light, glove compartment, license plate or trunk lighting, the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

        Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

        You want bright and stylish car lights, but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours, up to 6 times the lifespan of conventional 30mm signaling festoons (Philips Festoon 30mm12V). Replacing your conventional 30mm festoons with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in future to save you money and time.

        Easy to install and compatible with many car models

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

        Easy to install on your car

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with polarity-free design, so you dont need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          High brightness, Polarity-free, Easy to install
          Expected benefits
          Transform your lights

        • Product description

          Application
          Interior lights, licence plate, and glove compartment lights, trunk lights and license plate light
          Base
          SV8.5
          Designation
          LED-FEST 30mm [≈Festoon 30mm]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Range
          Ultinon Pro3100
          Technology
          LED
          Type
          LED-FEST 30mm [≈Festoon 30mm]

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          3000 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          65
          Color temperature
          6000K

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          0.8  W
          Voltage
          12V  V

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11860CU31B1
          Ordering code
          72635930

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          6974260726359
          EAN3
          6974260726366
          Packaging type
          B1

        • Packed product information

          Width
          1.5  cm
          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Length [in]
          9.5
          Height [in]
          13.5

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.23  kg
          Length [in]
          14.2
          Width [in]
          12.1
          Height [in]
          10.3

