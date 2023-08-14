  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Ultinon Pro7000 SI

    Car and truck signaling bulb

    LUM11961XU70X2/20
    • Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive. Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive. Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.
      -{discount-value}

      Ultinon Pro7000 SI Car and truck signaling bulb

      LUM11961XU70X2/20

      Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED [≈W5W] position lights. They are bright and elegant so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Ultinon Pro7000 SI Car and truck signaling bulb

      Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED [≈W5W] position lights. They are bright and elegant so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED [≈W5W] position lights. They are bright and elegant so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Ultinon Pro7000 SI Car and truck signaling bulb

      Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED [≈W5W] position lights. They are bright and elegant so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Signaling and interior lighting

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Ultinon Pro7000 SI

        Ultinon Pro7000 SI

        Car and truck signaling bulb

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

        Brighter, elegant signals

        • LED-T10 [≈W5W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12V, 8000 K Cool Blue
        • Advanced automotive system

        Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

        Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide you with a bright cool blue effect plus up to 8000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.

        Ergonomic design with three-LED array

        Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment, or interior lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, theres no reason why you shouldnt look good at the same time. If youre wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer truck, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

        Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

        You want bright, stylish truck lights but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

        HeatShield ensures durable performance

        With HeatShield technology, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 T10 bulbs are resistant to high temperatures even when installed next to headlight bulbs. Made with a special composite material, they can endure any thermal challenge and still offer high performance.

        Electrical compatibility with most cars

        LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition, and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 bulbs are electrically compatible with most cars. Additional adapters are available as accessories for troubleshooting if needed. We sell a complete solution.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Automotive Grade LED, Powerful brightness, Uniform light distribution
          Expected benefits
          Brighter, elegant signals

        • Product description

          Application
          Interior, front parking/position, dashboard, glove compartment, trunk…
          Base
          W21x9.5d
          Designation
          W5W LED white 11961 XU70 12V X2
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Range
          Ultinon Pro7000 SI
          Technology
          LED
          Type
          LED-T10 [≈W5W]
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          5000 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          8000  K
          Lumens
          55

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          0.62W  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11961XU70X2
          Ordering code
          72703530

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          6974260727035
          EAN3
          6974260727042
          Packaging type
          X2

        • Packed product information

          Length
          7,0 cm  cm
          Width
          2,5 cm  cm
          Height
          11,5 cm  cm
          Pack Quantity
          2 pcs
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10 packs
          Gross weight per piece [g]
          24

        • Outerpack information

          Length
          19,5 cm  cm
          Width
          15,5 cm  cm
          Height
          8,5 cm  cm
          Gross weight [kg]
          0,30

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Non-ECE compliant

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.