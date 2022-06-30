  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Philips LED headlight bulbs** are designed to provide outstanding value, comfortable illumination and reliable performance. Built for long life and easy installation, these bulbs are your perfect upgrades from halogen to LED technology.

      Ultinon Pro3021 LED headlight bulbs

LUM11972U3021X2

        Show the way forward with LED light

        Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit

        • Up to 100% more brightness*
        • Cool white light of 6000 K
        • Longer-lasting LED bulbs
        • HL [~H7], off-road use

        Quality, cool white light

        For a contemporary, cool-white-light look, upgrade your car headlights with Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED bulbs. Featuring powerful LED chips with a color temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these superior bulbs are designed for maximum driving comfort. Spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence without dazzling other road-users. Get both performance and style with our Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED bulbs.

        Long-life bulbs

        The right LED light is a quality light that lasts longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3021 bulbs have a durable design with a high-performance heat sink that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. They offer up to 2,000 hours' lifetime, which can be as much as four times longer than the halogen bulbs they replace***.

        Easy installation

        Optimized LED bulb size is key because some optics can be very small. While other LED retrofit solutions on the market may feature an external driver box, our Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED offers an integrated driver box, making installation quicker and hassle-free. The compact design fits a wider range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics. Make the change you need! Follow the step-by-step instruction guide here**** and indicative compatibility list here*****.

        Up to 100% more brightness*

        Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED car headlight bulbs increase your visibility by up to 100%*. While some other LED bulbs might disappoint, usually because their lumen or brightness claims might fall short in real-world conditions, these bulbs provides solid performance and quality light. Its homogeneous beam lets you see more clearly without dazzling other road-users, its high luminance ensures consistent light output in front of the car. For a good forward beam, it’s important the LED bulbs are correctly positioned in the headlight unit. So don't skip the alignment, take your time and do it right.

        Effortless upgrades

        Some car models might pose specific challenges for LED-based retrofit bulbs. That's why we've developed smart Philips accessories like the Philips Adaptor rings and CANBus adaptor, so that drivers can upgrade to LED technology on a wider selection of car models. Check if you need the optional Philips LED accessories to ensure the best fit with your car. Find more information on Philips accessories here*****.

        Trust the brand - reliable Philips quality

        Technologically advanced Philips automotive lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Stylish white light
          Product highlight
          Bright LED lighting that’s easy to fit

        • Product description

          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          • Front fog
          Base
          PX26d
          Designation
          LED-HL [˜H7]
          Homologation ECE
          No, off-road use only
          Range
          Ultinon Pro3021
          Technology
          LED
          Type
          LED-HL [~H7]
          Compatible accessories
          Adaptor CANbus (for dashboard error), Light Repair CANBus (for flickering and dimming)

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 2000 hours

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1800 (± 20%)
          Color temperature
          6000 K

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          20  W
          Voltage
          12 V and 24 V, compatible with car and trucks

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11972U3021X2
          Ordering code
          01786494

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          X2
          EAN1
          8719018017864
          EAN3
          8719018017871

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          2
          MOQ (for professionals)
          4 sets/ 8 pcs
          Length [cm]
          11.1 cm
          Width [cm]
          5
          Height [cm]
          16
          Net weight per piece [g]
          37
          Gross weight per piece [g]
          147

        • Outerpack information

          Length
          23.5  cm
          Width
          16.8  cm
          Height
          15  cm
          Net weight per piece
          882  g
          Gross weight per piece
          0.967  kg

            • *Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs
            • **It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lamps are not permitted to use on public roads
            • ***Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details
            • ****Available on Philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check
            • *****Visit Philips.com/LED-bulbs

