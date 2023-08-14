  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED [≈R5/R10] 12V and 24V signaling lights. They are bright and elegant so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

        Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

        Brighter, elegant signals

        • LED-WHITE [≈R5/R10]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12/24V, 6000 K Cool White
        • Advanced automotive system

        Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

        Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide you with a bright daylight effect plus up to 6000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your truck says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.

        Ergonomic design with three-LED array

        Whether it's for parking lights, license plate lights, or interior lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there's no reason why you shouldn't look good at the same time. If you're wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer truck, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

        Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

        You want bright, stylish truck lights but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

        Easy to install and compatible with most truck models

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro7000 comes with standard caps and is polarity-free, so replacement is quick and easy.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Polarity-free, Automotive Grade LED, Powerful brightness, Uniform light distribution
          Expected benefits
          Brighter, elegant signals

        • Product description

          Application
          Front position, rear position, side repetitor,interior, license plate
          Base
          BA15s
          Designation
          R5W/R10W LED white 24805 CU70 24V X2
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Range
          Ultinon Pro7000 SI
          Technology
          LED
          Type
          LED-WHITE [≈R5W/R10W]
          Voltage
          12V+24V  V

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          5000 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          6000  K
          Lumens
          130

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          • 1.05W(12V)  W
          • 1.25W(24V)  W
          Voltage
          12V+24V  V

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          24805CU70X2
          Ordering code
          72721930

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          6974260727219
          EAN3
          6974260727226
          Packaging type
          X2

        • Packed product information

          Length
          7,0 cm  cm
          Width
          2,5 cm  cm
          Height
          11,5 cm  cm
          Pack Quantity
          2 pcs
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10 packs
          Gross weight per piece [g]
          24

        • Outerpack information

          Length
          19,5 cm  cm
          Width
          15,5 cm  cm
          Height
          8,5 cm  cm
          Gross weight [kg]
          0,30

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

