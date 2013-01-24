Home
    Philips Fidelio

    On-ear headband headset

    M1WT/00
    Fidelio
    Fidelio
    • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
      Philips Fidelio On-ear headband headset

      M1WT/00
      High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

      Philips Fidelio M1 headphones combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go.

      Philips Fidelio M1 headphones combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go.

      Philips Fidelio M1 headphones combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go. See all benefits

      Philips Fidelio M1 headphones combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go. See all benefits

        High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

        Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

        Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

        The acoustic seal is a specially designed ribbon lock that's built into the internal chamber to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.

        Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation

        Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation

        Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation.

        Bass Reflex System for clear, dynamic and balanced bass

        Bass Reflex System for clear, dynamic and balanced bass

        The acoustic closed-back architecture features a Bass Reflex System that comprises ear-shells with strategically placed vents. These regulate the air pressure within the internal chamber providing the diaphragm with a controlled environment for optimal acoustic response. Working in conjunction with the acoustic seal capture, it isolates every natural sound detail and delivers precise and dynamic bass without compromising on sound clarity.

        Deluxe breathable ear pads and memory foam for optimal fit

        Deluxe breathable ear pads and memory foam for optimal fit

        The materials used for the Fidelio M1 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads with memory foam are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, it also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise. This is designed with the outer cushion - using a balanced proportion of fabric and protein leather - to reduce ear surface pressure and heat build-up, so that the M1 feels and sounds excellent.

        Double-layered ear-shells engineered for sound precision

        Double-layered ear-shells engineered for sound precision

        The M1's double-layered ear-shells are engineered to reduce resonance and to dampen vibration for genuinely precise and clean sound so you hear every superb sound detail. The solid, layered construction ensures durability and comfort, making the M1 an ideal music companion for a long time to come.

        High power neodymium drivers for true-to-original sound

        High power neodymium drivers for true-to-original sound

        Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.

        In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

        In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

        In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included.

        Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal

        Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal

        Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal.

        Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

        Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

        Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers.

        Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound

        Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound .

        Frequency response tuned to discerning listeners' preference

        Extensive research was done with discerning music-lovers to gain insight to their listening preferences - for example, the balance of sound characteristics that they favored. Our acoustics engineers then tuned the Fidelio M1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners discern sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. As a result, our M1 headphones are engineered to reproduce sound that is as faithful to the original recording as possible - including current recording styles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          15 - 24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          106  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Maximum power input
          150  mW
          Distortion
          < 0.1% THD
          WBCV
          111 mV

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Oxygen free cable (1.1m)
          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, NOKIA*, SAMSUNG*, SONY * Only for latest models.

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          Yes
          Audio cable
          with mic and pickup button

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          17.9  cm
          Length
          7  inch
          Width
          17.8  cm
          Width
          7  inch
          Height
          21.9  cm
          Height
          8.6  inch
          Nett weight
          0.4504  kg
          Nett weight
          0.993  lb
          Gross weight
          1.273  kg
          Gross weight
          2.806  lb
          Tare weight
          0.8226  kg
          Tare weight
          1.814  lb
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 67899 6
          Number of consumer packagings
          2

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          20.2  cm
          Height
          8  inch
          Width
          16.8  cm
          Width
          6.6  inch
          Depth
          8.3  cm
          Depth
          3.3  inch
          Nett weight
          0.2252  kg
          Nett weight
          0.496  lb
          Gross weight
          0.5614  kg
          Gross weight
          1.238  lb
          Tare weight
          0.3362  kg
          Tare weight
          0.741  lb
          EAN
          87 12581 67899 9
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          16.4  cm
          Width
          6.5  inch
          Height
          18  cm
          Height
          7.1  inch
          Depth
          4.2  cm
          Depth
          1.7  inch
          Weight
          0.166  kg
          Weight
          0.366  lb

