2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD1165/55
Enjoy great movie experience
Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro system MCD1165. The speaker system backed with 70W RMS maximum output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.
DVD
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
2.1 system, with subwoofer
70W max
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Balance, Clear, Powerful, Warm and Bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
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