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    • Relax to great music Relax to great music Relax to great music

      Micro music system

      MCM2300/12

      Relax to great music

      Listen to your ­favorites on this compact, all-in-one Philips music system equipped with USB, Audio in and CD playback. Enjoy powerful music with Bass Reflex speakers and Digital Sound Controls for optimized sound settings.

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      Relax to great music

      Obsessed with sound

      • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
      • USB port for charging
      • 15W max
      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Audio-in for portable music playback

      Audio-in for portable music playback

      The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

      Motorized CD loader for convenience access

      A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      Digital Sound Control

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set balanced, clear, powerful, warm and bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        digital sound control
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        15W

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        3" woofer
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • MP3-CD
        • USB flash drive
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM fixed pigtail antenna
        Tuner bands
        • FM mono
        • FM stereo
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        • On main display
        • sleep timer
        Loader type
        tray
        Display type
        LED display

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • User Manual
        Remote control
        21-key remote

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        4.67  kg
        Net weight
        3.55  kg
        Main speaker depth
        125  mm
        Main speaker width
        150  mm
        Main unit depth
        247  mm
        Main unit height
        121  mm
        Main unit width
        180  mm
        Packaging height
        312  mm
        Packaging width
        577  mm
        Packaging depth
        185  mm
        Main speaker height
        238  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • FM antenna
      • User Manual
      Badge-D2C

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