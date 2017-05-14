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    • Ultimate styling & precision Ultimate styling & precision Ultimate styling & precision

      Multigroom series 7000 12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      MG7710/15

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      1 award

      Ultimate styling & precision

      Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 12 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.

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      Suggested retail price: $119.00

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      Multigroom series 7000
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      Multigroom series 7000

      12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

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      Ultimate styling & precision

      12-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

      • 12 tools
      • DualCut technology
      • Up to 120 min run time
      • Showerproof
      Maximum precision with 2x more blades

      Maximum precision with 2x more blades

      This all-in-one hair trimmer features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

      12 pieces to trim your face and head

      12 pieces to trim your face and head

      The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 12 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

      Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

      Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

      Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

      Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

      Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

      Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

      Get the details right

      Get the details right

      The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

      Cut hair to your length

      Cut hair to your length

      Quickly touch up your face and hair with the eight reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, an adjustable beard comb, 3 hair combs at 9mm, 12mm and 16mm, and 2 body combs for 3mm and 5mm grooming.

      120 minutes of runtime

      120 minutes of runtime

      This Philips trimmer gives you up to 120 minutes of cordless use from a single 1-hour charge. A quick 5-minute charge provides enough power for one full trim.

      Easy to grip

      Easy to grip

      Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming. 

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

      Store it and stay organized

      Store it and stay organized

      Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of tools
        12 tools
        Styling tools
        • Metal trimmer
        • Detail metal trimmer
        • Precision shaver
        • Nose & ear trimmer
        • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 3 hair combs
        • 2 body combs
        Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Storage pouch
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        120 minutes
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge

      • Design

        Handle
        No-slip rubber grip

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        DualCut technology
        Cut in two directions
        Self-sharpening blades
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Charging indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning

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