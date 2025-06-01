Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
NA150/09
Our most compact dual basket airfryer
Easily switch from two baskets to one large tray with the detachable divider. Cook anything from a two-ingredient meal to a large roast, always crispy and tender thanks to our RapidAir Technology.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Airfryer Dual Basket
Total
recurring payment
RapidAir Technology with unique star-shaped design uses hot rapid airflow to create tasty crisp & tender snacks and side dishes.
Remove the divider to combine two 3.55L baskets into a spacious 7.1L baking tray. It fits up to 900g of fries, 1200g of veggies, or 10 chicken drumsticks. Alternatively, use the large basket to cook two 1kg whole chickens.
Our compact Dual Basket Airfryer saves 40% space.** The drawer includes two strong horizontal handles for safe, comfortable handling even when full.
Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time.
Discover the Dual Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer.
Yesterday's dinner for lunch? Absolutely. The reheat function lets you enjoy a hot meal in minutes, without the need of a microwave.
Set time and temperature to activate one of 10 cooking methods: reheat, bake, grill, roast, and more. Or choose from 6 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking.
Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 75% energy when cooking with Philips Dual Basket Airfryer compared to your oven.***
Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your favorite meal.
Technical Specifications
General Specification
Durability
Weight and dimensions
Design and finishing
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.