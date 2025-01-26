2 year warranty
Discontinued
100% comfort, without pulling
Protective Guard System
Fully washable, AA battery
Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.
A nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.
Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.
4.0
of 5
44
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
EX Pitcher
26/01/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
This product has great feature!
This is the very best nose and ear trimmer I have ever had. Only issue I have is that at times it will not start and it takes time to get it to start. At times changing the battery will not resolve the issue but when it does start it is a great product. This is the second product i have had and they both have the same problem but as I stated this is the best result I have ever had and it is very comfortable-
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1715/60 Nose trimmer 1000
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1715/60 Nose trimmer 1000
Scott79
12/08/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Good nose hair trimmer
Works great best nose hair trimmer I have ever bought.
Pros
Trims close
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1605/60 Nose trimmer 1000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1605/60 Nose trimmer 1000
MarioAGJr
20/02/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Fantastic nose trimmer
It works excellent ... the blade is sharp and really cuts hair well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1715/60 Nose trimmer 1000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1715/60 Nose trimmer 1000