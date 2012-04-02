Electric shaver
Smart shave for confidence
The Philips PQ225 rechargeable electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with Philips unique Reflex Action technology. You can be confident you will look your best - every day
See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Suggested retail price: $89.00
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
This product
- {discount-value}
Smart shave for confidence For a close efficient shave
For a close shave made in Europe
Self-sharpening blades
Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.
Follow the curves of your face
Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.
Reflex Action system
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck
Rechargeable shaver
Rechargeable shaver, up to 30 minutes cordless shave.
Slim fit handle
Slim design fits comfortably in your hand.
USB charging
USB charging providing ultimate freedom.
Anti-slip grip
The soft-touch slim fit handle is designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Accessories
Maintenance
Cleaning brush
Protective cap Power cord
AVS 100V-240V Power plug
USB adapter
Design
Finishing
Lacquered front
Soft touch back Handle
Anti-slip grip
Slim fit handle
Service
Replacement head for China
Replace within 2 yrs with HQ4+ Replacement head outside China
Replace within 2 yrs with HQ56 Voltage selection
100-240V
Shaving Performance
Shaving system
Ease of use
Display
Charging indicator Charging
8 hours Shaving time
Up to 30 minutes
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.