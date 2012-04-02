  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Smart shave for confidence Smart shave for confidence Smart shave for confidence

      Electric shaver

      PQ225/17

      Smart shave for confidence

      The Philips PQ225 rechargeable electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with Philips unique Reflex Action technology. You can be confident you will look your best - every day

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.00

      Similar products

      See all Basic Shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Electric shaver
      - {discount-value}

      Electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Smart shave for confidence

      • Advanced
      For a close efficient shave

      For a close efficient shave

      For a close shave made in Europe

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.

      Follow the curves of your face

      Follow the curves of your face

      Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck

      Rechargeable shaver

      Rechargeable shaver

      Rechargeable shaver, up to 30 minutes cordless shave.

      Slim fit handle

      Slim fit handle

      Slim design fits comfortably in your hand.

      USB charging

      USB charging

      USB charging providing ultimate freedom.

      Anti-slip grip

      The soft-touch slim fit handle is designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Power cord
        AVS 100V-240V
        Power plug
        USB adapter

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Lacquered front
        • Soft touch back
        Handle
        • Anti-slip grip
        • Slim fit handle

      • Service

        Replacement head for China
        Replace within 2 yrs with HQ4+
        Replacement head outside China
        Replace within 2 yrs with HQ56
        Voltage selection
        100-240V

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • CloseCut
        • Independently floating heads
        • Self-sharpening blades
        • ReflexAction system

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charging indicator
        Charging
        8 hours
        Shaving time
        Up to 30 minutes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.