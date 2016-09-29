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5.0
of 5
1
Review
5
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1
웅이랑께
29/09/2016
한국
Verified buyer
good good very good
부담없는 가격 / 깔끔한 디자인 / USB충전방식 면도기를 찾는다면
필립스 PQ226/18이 정답
This review was made for PQ226/18 전기 면도기
This review was made for PQ226/18 전기 면도기
웅이랑께
29/09/2016
한국
Verified buyer
good good very good
부담없는 가격 / 깔끔한 디자인 / USB충전방식 면도기를 찾는다면
필립스 PQ226/18이 정답
This review was made for PQ226/18 전기 면도기
This review was made for PQ226/18 전기 면도기
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