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  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

PQ226/18 Electric shaver

PQ226/18

5

| (1) Review

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

29/09/2016

한국

한국

Verified buyer

good good very good

부담없는 가격 / 깔끔한 디자인 / USB충전방식 면도기를 찾는다면 필립스 PQ226/18이 정답

This review was made for PQ226/18 전기 면도기

This review was made for PQ226/18 전기 면도기

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