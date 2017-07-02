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    • Effective*, drug-free pain relief Effective*, drug-free pain relief Effective*, drug-free pain relief
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      Infrared lamp

      PR3110/00

      Effective*, drug-free pain relief

      Our clinically proven technology provides effective relief from muscle and joint pains without the use of drugs. It stimulates local blood circulation and increases the local supply of oxygen to provide relaxation to the injured area

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.00

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      Effective*, drug-free pain relief

      Clinically proven technology*

      • 150 W
      • For targeted treatment
      • Adjustable angle
      Pain relief with better mobility

      Pain relief with better mobility

      The InfraCare PR3110 provides an effective focused and targeted treatment by increasing the local blood circulation to mobilize your body against pain. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

      Helps the body to heal in a natural manner

      Helps the body to heal in a natural manner

      InfraCare enables the body to heal in a natural manner. The PR3110 InfraCare device helps to provide relief from pain by focused treatment, which helps in proven improved mobility.

      Clinically proven

      Clinically proven

      Trusted technology used by professionals. Clinically proven to objectively lead to functional joint improvement*. InfraCare has proven to lead to significant pain reduction in 71% of rheumatoid arthritis patients and in 72% of low back pain patients*.

      Classified medical device

      Classified medical device

      A safe and effective way to treat your pain. InfraCare complies with IEC 60601-1 3rd edition for medical devices.

      Localized pain relief

      Localized pain relief

      The InfraCare 150W Lamp can be easily positioned from 0-40 degrees to relieve pain in a comfortable and an effective manner in small areas such as hips, arms and knees.

      Technical Specifications

      • Zone treatment

        Treatment area
        diameter of 20  cm
        PAR38 incandescent lamp
        150 W

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Cord length
        250  m
        Power
        150  W
        Insulation
        Class II (double isolation)
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Lifetime of lamp
        300 hour(s)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1  kg
        Product dimensions
        21,2 x 16,0 x 21,5  cm
        F-box dimensions
        16,3 x 22,4 x 22,0  cm

      • Logistic data

        Country of origin
        Hungary

      • Safety

        IEC certified
        IEC 60601-1, 3rd edition
        30 minutes auto shut-off
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Adjustability
        0-40 degrees (backwards)
        1 handgrip
        Yes
        Mechanical timer
        Yes

      • Medical appliance

        Medical Device Directive
        2007/47/EC, MDD 93/42/EEC

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      • W. Siems, et al (2010): “Pain and mobility improvement and MDA plasma levels in degenerative osteoarthritis, low back pain, and rheumatoid arthritis after infrared A-irradiation”, Acta Biochimica Polonica 57(3), 313-319

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