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    • Fast ironing with automatic steam Fast ironing with automatic steam Fast ironing with automatic steam
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      7000 Series PerfectCare Steam Generator

      PSG7300/20

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Fast ironing with automatic steam

      New PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for you to iron effortlessly with automatic steam. With our motion-sensor technology, powerful automatic steam is released when you start ironing. With OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics.

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      Fast ironing with automatic steam

      Effortless ironing. Great results.

      • Automatic steaming with motion sensor detection
      • Vertical steaming for curtains and hanging clothes
      • OptimalTEMP no burns guaranteed for any garment
      • Up to 170 g/min steam and steam boost of 650g
      • 1 hour ironing with large 1.5L water tank
      Intelligent automatic steam for effortless ironing

      Intelligent automatic steam for effortless ironing

      Motion sensor technology recognises when the iron is moving over your clothes and automatically releases powerful steam. Enjoy the effortless and fast ironing while the iron does the steam work for you.

      TurboPower steam engine for powerful steam

      TurboPower steam engine for powerful steam

      TurboPower steam engine for an improved ironing experience; more powerful steam flow without interruptions. TurboPower engine cuts down on the wet spots on your garments during ironing*, wardrobe-ready with no waiting time to dry.

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Elite is our newest and most advanced technology for the ultimate gliding performance and excellent scratch resistance. Advanced Nano-Titanium layer provides superior gliding performance on all garments for the fastest results.

      1.5L large detachable water tank for easy refilling

      1.5L large detachable water tank for easy refilling

      Up to 1 hour uninterrupted ironing thanks to large 1.5L water tank. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the sound and light indicators to refill which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics regardless of the steam setting you chose, thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Iron any type of garment from a silk blouse to a cotton shirt with peace of mind. We guarantee that your steam generator will never cause burns to any ironable fabric even when iron is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

      ECO Mode for less energy consumption

      ECO Mode for less energy consumption

      50% less energy consumption in the ECO mode**. Choose ECO mode for your delicate garments. Save from the energy consumption without compromising on great results.

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

      Light-weight iron, ideal for vertical steaming

      Light-weight iron, ideal for vertical steaming

      Steam and refresh dresses, jackets and curtains vertically thanks to light-weight iron. The iron is amazingly light-weight and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain.

      Auto shut-off for peace of mind

      Auto shut-off for peace of mind

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended, for peace of your mind. You never have to worry again doubting whether you have unplugged the iron before leaving the house.

      Ultra strong hosecord for longer durability

      Ultra strong hosecord for longer durability

      Ultra strong hosecord braiding designed for longer durability, so you can enjoy your steam generator without having to worry about hosecord wear & tear.

      Safe-carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Safe-carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the steam generator base for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*** for hygiene

      Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*** for hygiene

      Steam provides natural and easy disinfection to your garments and home textiles by killing bacteria, for the safety of your beloved ones.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Heat up time
        2 mins
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Elite
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        1.5L
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Warranty/Guarantee
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        3120W
        Pressure
        8.5 bar
        Ready to use
        Light
        Continuous steam output / Steam rate
        Up to 170 g/min
        Steam boost
        650 g
        Frequency
        50 – 60 Hz
        Voltage
        220V-240 V
        Technology
        OptimalTEMP

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        24 x 28.8 x 44.4 cm
        Package dimensions (WxHxL)
        31 x 28.8 x 49 cm
        Product weight
        • 4.55kg
        • Weight of the Iron+base: 4.69kg
        Total weight with packaging
        6.4 kg

      • Design

        Color
        • Louros blue
        • Deep Azure

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        Indonesia

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      • *vs PSG8000S
      • **compared to the MAX mode
      • ***Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8739, Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time

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