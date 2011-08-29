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    • A close shave A close shave A close shave

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      PT730/14

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      A close shave

      PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine.

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      This product
      Shaver series 3000
      - {discount-value}

      Shaver series 3000

      Dry electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      A close shave

      in less strokes with DualPrecision

      • DualPrecision Flexing heads
      • 40 min cordless use/8h charge
      • Pop-up trimmer
      DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

      DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

      DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

      Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

      Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

      Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

      45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

      An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      LED Display

      LED Display

      Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Stand-by power
        < 0.2  W
        Maximum power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Design

        Handle
        • Anti-slip
        • Ergonomic Easy Grip
        • Rubber

      • Service

        Replacement head
        • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8
        • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        DualPrecision heads
        Contour following
        Dynamic contour response

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • QuickRinse hair chamber
        • Fully washable shaver
        Display
        1 LED indicator
        Shaving time
        45+ minutes, up to 15 shaves
        Operation
        • Rechargeable battery
        • Corded and cordless
        Charging time
        • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
        • 8 hours
        Display indicates
        • Battery full
        • Battery low
        • Charging
        • Replace shaving heads
        • Quick charge

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      Accessories for this product

      • Shaver series 5000 Shaving heads

        SH50/51

      • shaving heads

        HQ8/50

      • Shaving heads cleaning spray

        HQ110/02

      • shaving heads cleaning spray

        HQ110/01

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