Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Wi-Fi USB Adapter

    PTA01/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly
      -{discount-value}

      Wi-Fi USB Adapter

      PTA01/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly

      With this wireless USB adapter, enjoy Smart TV wirelessly on your Philips TV. Experience a rich selection of online content on the big screen. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Wi-Fi USB Adapter

      Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly

      With this wireless USB adapter, enjoy Smart TV wirelessly on your Philips TV. Experience a rich selection of online content on the big screen. See all benefits

      Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly

      With this wireless USB adapter, enjoy Smart TV wirelessly on your Philips TV. Experience a rich selection of online content on the big screen. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Wi-Fi USB Adapter

      Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly

      With this wireless USB adapter, enjoy Smart TV wirelessly on your Philips TV. Experience a rich selection of online content on the big screen. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all networking

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wi-Fi USB Adapter

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly

        Experience media content on the big screen

        • for Philips TVs

        Fast connection with 802.11N wireless adapter

        Fast connection with 802.11n wireless adapter Up to 5 times faster than conventional Wi-Fi 802.11g. Based on the Wi-Fi 802.11n specifications.

        A safe wireless connection with WPA2 encryption

        WPA2 encryption for privacy and a safe connection

        Plug and Play wireless installation with WPS

        WPS Wi-Fi connection for plug and play installation on your TV

        A wealth of online apps, videos to rent and catch-up TV

        Rent movies directly on your TV from online video stores, watch catch-up TV from your favorite channels and enjoy a rich selection of online apps with Smart TV. You can also browse the open internet.

        Enjoy photos, music and movies on your TV

        Share photos, music and movies from your smart phone, tablet or computer and enjoy them on the big screen.

        Control the TV wirelessly with your smart device or keyboard

        Control your TV in the easiest and most convenient way. Just connect a wireless keyboard or use your smart phone or tablet to wirelessly control your Smart TV.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          0,02  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0,11  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          29 x 82 x 14 mm
          Box depth
          210  mm
          Box height
          20  mm
          Box width
          135  mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Silicon foot

        • Related Products

          Compatible with
          • 32PFL7605
          • 32PFL7655
          • 32PFL7665
          • 32PFL7675
          • 32PFL7685
          • 32PFL7695
          • 32PFL8605
          • 37PFL7605
          • 37PFL7675
          • 37PFL8605
          • 40PFL7605
          • 40PFL8605
          • 42PFL7655
          • 42PFL7665
          • 42PFL7675
          • 42PFL7685
          • 42PFL7695
          • 42PFL8605
          • 46PFL7605
          • 46PFL7655
          • 46PFL7665
          • 46PFL7695
          • 46PFL8605
          • 46PFL8685
          • 52PFL8605
          • _PFL58x6 (Eu)
          • _PFL6xx6 (Eu)
          • _PFL74x6 (Eu)
          • _PFL7606 (Eu)
          • _PFL7656 (Eu)
          • _PFL7676 (Eu)
          • _PFL7696 (Eu)
          • _PFL58x6 (LatAm)
          • _PFL6xx6 (Lat Am)
          • _PFL7xx6 (Lat Am)
          • _PFL8xx6 (Lat Am)
          • _PFL7xx6 (Asia)
          • _PFL35x7 (Eu)
          • _PFL4xx7 (Eu)

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • Silicon foot

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Net TV: Visit www.philips.com/smarttv to discover the services offering in your country.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us