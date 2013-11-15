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    • Cut your family's hair Cut your family's hair Cut your family's hair

      family hair clipper

      QC5130/15

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      1 award

      Cut your family's hair

      Cutting your family's hair has never been easier. This clipper offers a powerful, yet ultra-silent motor, an ergonomic design, and skin-friendly blades and comb tips, as well as the ultimate convenience of cordless power.

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      Cut your family's hair

      with our quietest clipper for both adults and kids

      • Stainless steel blades
      • 11 length settings
      • 60mins cordless use/8h charge
      Adjusts to different length settings

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of 11 length settings between 3mm and 21mm at 2mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Quiet and powerful performance

      Quiet and powerful performance

      Philips clippers that are family friendly, they have all the performance without the disturbance. Its smooth motor is engineered for power with reduced vibration—to help keep the calm while clipping.

      Rounded combs to prevent tugging and irritation

      Rounded combs to prevent tugging and irritation

      The blades and combs on this hair cutter have rounded tips for a safe, smooth haircut.

      Long-lasting performance

      Long-lasting performance

      The self-sharpening steel blades on this hair clipper are designed to deliver consistent results, time after time.

      Making light work of family haircuts

      Making light work of family haircuts

      The ideal hair cutter for kids, this family-friendly clipper is ergonomically designed, super lightweight and easy to use.

      60 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 60 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

      Quick release blades for easy cleaning

      Quick release blades for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric hair clippers with ease. Simply click open the head to release and clean the blades.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

      The blades never need oiling

      The blades never need oiling

      Clipping power that's easy to maintain—our blades never need oiling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Battery type
        NiMH
        Running time
        60 minutes
        Charging time
        8 hours

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Range of length settings
        From 3 to 21mm
        Number of length settings
        11
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2mm

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Dry cleaning with brush

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
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