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2 year warranty

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  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

QC5560/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper

QC5560/15

4

| (3) Reviews

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

2
1

04/01/2025

US

US

Great Product!

I’ve been using my Headgroom for over 10 years. It’s been very dependable and is extremely easy to use. Initially I used the guards but eventually started cutting my hair as short as I can get it. I’ve never had to worry about nicks because the actual cutting is slightly back from the tips, but it still cuts my hair to less than a #1 guard (about 1mm). The battery continues to be long lasting. I can still get 5 or more haircuts with a single charge.

Pros

Ease of use, multiple angles to get to all areas of my head, long lasting battery life.

Cons

Not waterproof ( not aware whether it is or not)

This review was made for Headgroom QC5560/40 do it yourself hair clipper

Date of Use 2023-01-04

This review was made for Headgroom QC5560/40 do it yourself hair clipper

Date of Use 2023-01-04

03/09/2013

US

US

simple,easy,well work

It looks simple. But it is really easy to use and works good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5560/40 do it yourself hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5560/40 do it yourself hair clipper

09/10/2013

US

US

Great product, bad clip

The product itself is amazing. I have used Philips forever!! The machine is amazing and is very easy to use. The turning of the neck 180 degrees is so helpful. However, the clip is very delicate. Broke twice within 6 months. The retailer replaced since I purchased extended warranty but not wanting to go through this again I returned it. Going to look at the other hair clipper where the clip does not need removing.

This review was made for Headgroom QC5560/40 do it yourself hair clipper

This review was made for Headgroom QC5560/40 do it yourself hair clipper

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