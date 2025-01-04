2 year warranty
Discontinued
QC5560/15
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Rescue Warrior
04/01/2025
US
Great Product!
I’ve been using my Headgroom for over 10 years. It’s been very dependable and is extremely easy to use. Initially I used the guards but eventually started cutting my hair as short as I can get it. I’ve never had to worry about nicks because the actual cutting is slightly back from the tips, but it still cuts my hair to less than a #1 guard (about 1mm). The battery continues to be long lasting. I can still get 5 or more haircuts with a single charge.
Pros
Ease of use, multiple angles to get to all areas of my head, long lasting battery life.
Cons
Not waterproof ( not aware whether it is or not)
This review was made for Headgroom QC5560/40 do it yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2023-01-04
This review was made for Headgroom QC5560/40 do it yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2023-01-04
fiona
03/09/2013
US
simple,easy,well work
It looks simple. But it is really easy to use and works good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5560/40 do it yourself hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5560/40 do it yourself hair clipper
bigckstr
09/10/2013
US
Great product, bad clip
The product itself is amazing. I have used Philips forever!! The machine is amazing and is very easy to use. The turning of the neck 180 degrees is so helpful. However, the clip is very delicate. Broke twice within 6 months. The retailer replaced since I purchased extended warranty but not wanting to go through this again I returned it. Going to look at the other hair clipper where the clip does not need removing.
This review was made for Headgroom QC5560/40 do it yourself hair clipper
This review was made for Headgroom QC5560/40 do it yourself hair clipper