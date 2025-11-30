2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.3
of 5
108
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
A1Euro
30/11/2025
United Kingdom
Most Ergonomic Hair Clippers Ever!
I would have said most ergonomic hair clippers available. But since Philips seem to have discontinued it, that's no longer true. I actually own an earlier version the 5530, 20 years old & still going strong. Head & shoulders above every other set of clippers I've owned. Including my excellent new series 5000 clippers. The compact rotating head design make these clippers infinitely easier & nicer to use than any other clippers that I've used
Pros
Compact & easy to use. Accurate easy adjustment & cutting. Phenomenal 20 year reliability!
Cons
No longer available.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/13 do-it-yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2023-11-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/13 do-it-yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2023-11-30
Hooligan122
04/11/2024
United Kingdom
Designed to be thrown away ?
Shame on Philips fog designing a product that cannot be repaired.
Pros
Product is great
Cons
Philips offer no repair service
This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/13 do-it-yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2022-11-04
This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/13 do-it-yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2022-11-04
IanMa
29/05/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This is a replacement
I have had an identical one for 10 years and the battery just stopped holding its charge, it still worked but only on mains. So good and versatile I bought another. There is no other shaver like it with the rotational head.
Pros
Rotational head
Cons
Battery goes after 10 years!
This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/13 do-it-yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2022-04-29
This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/13 do-it-yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2022-04-29