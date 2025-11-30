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Discontinued

Headgroom QC5570/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper

QC5570/15

4.3

| (108) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

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Reviews

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4.3

of 5

108

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

30/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Most Ergonomic Hair Clippers Ever!

I would have said most ergonomic hair clippers available. But since Philips seem to have discontinued it, that's no longer true. I actually own an earlier version the 5530, 20 years old & still going strong. Head & shoulders above every other set of clippers I've owned. Including my excellent new series 5000 clippers. The compact rotating head design make these clippers infinitely easier & nicer to use than any other clippers that I've used

Pros

Compact & easy to use. Accurate easy adjustment & cutting. Phenomenal 20 year reliability!

Cons

No longer available.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/13 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Date of Use 2023-11-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/13 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Date of Use 2023-11-30

04/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Designed to be thrown away ?

Shame on Philips fog designing a product that cannot be repaired.

Pros

Product is great

Cons

Philips offer no repair service

This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/13 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Date of Use 2022-11-04

This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/13 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Date of Use 2022-11-04

29/05/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

This is a replacement

I have had an identical one for 10 years and the battery just stopped holding its charge, it still worked but only on mains. So good and versatile I bought another. There is no other shaver like it with the rotational head.

Pros

Rotational head

Cons

Battery goes after 10 years!

This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/13 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Date of Use 2022-04-29

This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/13 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Date of Use 2022-04-29

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