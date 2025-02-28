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    • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

      OneBlade 360 Face

      QP2734/30

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

      The new OneBlade 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly than ever. Easily shave & trim, even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer* passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

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      OneBlade 360

      Face

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      Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Trim, edge, shave
      • 360 blade
      • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Innovative 360 Blade

      Innovative 360 Blade

      The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.

      5-in-1 adjustable comb

      5-in-1 adjustable comb

      Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.

      Shave it off

      Shave it off

      OneBlade doesn't shave as close as traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

      Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

      Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably trim and shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

      Charge anytime, anywhere

      Charge anytime, anywhere

      Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.

      Blade that doesn't fade easily

      Blade that doesn't fade easily

      Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

      Fully waterproof

      Fully waterproof

      OneBlade is fully waterproof, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.

      Long lasting battery

      Long lasting battery

      Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant shaving power after a 4 hour charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Dual protection system
        • 360 Blade
        Trimming system
        • Contour-following technology
        • 360 Blade

      • Accessories

        Comb
        5-in-1 adjustable comb
        Maintenance
        Protection cap
        Extra replacement 360 blade
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        4 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        5 V
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Max power consumption
        1  W
        Adaptor type
        USB-A

      • Design

        Color
        Lime green, charcoal grey
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        • Replace every 4 months**
        • QP210, QP220, QP230
        • QP610, QP620, QP410, QP420

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        USB-A charging
        Power adapter not included

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      • Vs predecessor QP210
      • *For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

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