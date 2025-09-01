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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1

Discontinued

arcitecElectric shaver

RQ1050/18

4.4
| (25) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

1 award

The best shaver from the world's no. 1
For men who only want the very best, The Philips arcitec electric shaver RQ1050 combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.
See all benefits

Perfectly close, even on the neck

The best shaver from the world's no. 1

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

25

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

2
1

01/09/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Phillips artic shaver

The charger wire was hard not rubbery so it has now cracked all over the wire all brittle, need to get a new charger cable, other wise the machine has worked well over 6 years

Pros

Very reliable still working after a long time, better than the blade as the machine does not cut uoi

Cons

The cleaning of the head leaves the London water marks on the blade casing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/17 Electric shaver

31/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Better than wet!

I have tried for years to get a shave as close as a wet shave from an electric/battery device. Until I bought this one I never thought it to be possible, now I know better. This shaver is quiet, comfortable to use and achieves excellent results in wet or dry modes. I prefer dry mode, it's more convenient. This truly is the best shaver I have ever owned. Well done Philips !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver

07/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

simple to use

was bought for me by my wife 5 years ago for our 30 anniversary, i have not found anything wrong with the shaver at all. just had the red light come on to tell me to buy a replacement head, i would buy again if i needed to replace,i know they look expensive to buy but as proved will last you years,will never use a wet shave again

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver

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