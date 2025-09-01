2 year warranty
Discontinued
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Awards
4.4
of 5
25
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Naranp
01/09/2025
United Kingdom
Phillips artic shaver
The charger wire was hard not rubbery so it has now cracked all over the wire all brittle, need to get a new charger cable, other wise the machine has worked well over 6 years
Pros
Very reliable still working after a long time, better than the blade as the machine does not cut uoi
Cons
The cleaning of the head leaves the London water marks on the blade casing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/17 Electric shaver
Paul167
31/03/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Better than wet!
I have tried for years to get a shave as close as a wet shave from an electric/battery device. Until I bought this one I never thought it to be possible, now I know better. This shaver is quiet, comfortable to use and achieves excellent results in wet or dry modes. I prefer dry mode, it's more convenient. This truly is the best shaver I have ever owned. Well done Philips !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
mi12ck
07/02/2013
United Kingdom
simple to use
was bought for me by my wife 5 years ago for our 30 anniversary, i have not found anything wrong with the shaver at all. just had the red light come on to tell me to buy a replacement head, i would buy again if i needed to replace,i know they look expensive to buy but as proved will last you years,will never use a wet shave again
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver