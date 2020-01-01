  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    arcitec

    Electric shaver

    RQ1050/18
      -{discount-value}

      arcitec Electric shaver

      RQ1050/18
      For men who only want the very best, The Philips arcitec electric shaver RQ1050 combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.

      arcitec Electric shaver

      arcitec Electric shaver

        The best shaver from the world's no. 1

        Perfectly close, even on the neck

        Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

        Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

        Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

        Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        Precision tube trimmer

        Precision tube trimmer

        Patented tube trimmer technology for great precision and maneuverability. Perfect for contouring and trimming moustache and sideburns.

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • Triple-Track shaving heads
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • Flex & Pivot Action
          • Pivoting shaving unit
          Styling
          Skin friendly precision trimmer

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          Stand
          Power Pod

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Quick charge
          Cleaning
          • Washable
          • Cleaning indicator
          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          21 days

