    arcitec

    Electric shaver

    RQ1085/21
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
      -{discount-value}

      arcitec Electric shaver

      RQ1085/21
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck. See all benefits

      arcitec Electric shaver

      For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck. See all benefits

      For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck. See all benefits

      For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck. See all benefits

        Perfectly close, even on the neck

        • With Jet Clean system
        Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

        Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

        Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

        Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        Precision tube trimmer

        Precision tube trimmer

        Patented tube trimmer technology for great precision and maneuverability. Perfect for contouring and trimming moustache and sideburns.

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • Triple-Track shaving heads
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • Flex & Pivot Action
          • Pivoting shaving unit
          Styling
          Skin friendly precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery level indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Quick charge
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          21 days
          Cleaning
          • Automatic Cleaning System
          • Washable
          • Cleaning indicator

        • Design

          Finishing
          Mirror coated display

        • Accessories

          Stand
          • Power Pod
          • Jet Clean System
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

