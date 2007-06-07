Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The best shaver from the world's no. 1
For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The best shaver from the world's no. 1
For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck. See all benefits
The best shaver from the world's no. 1
For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The best shaver from the world's no. 1
For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck. See all benefits
Electric shaver
Total:
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Design
Design
Ease of use
Accessories