    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

    Wet & dry electric shaver

    RQ1260/17
    Ultimate shaving experience
      Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

      RQ1260/17
      Ultimate shaving experience

      Our most advanced shave yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1260 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair in just a few strokes with its UltraTrack heads. See all benefits

        Ultimate shaving experience

        with GyroFleX 3D system

        • UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
        • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
        • Precision trimmer
        Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

        Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

        GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.

        UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

        UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

        Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.

        Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

        Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

        The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

        Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

        Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

        The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

        The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

        Easy grip handle with ergonomic grip for close control

        Easy grip handle with ergonomic grip for close control

        The easy grip shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for an extra precision shave.

        Skin friendly precision trimmer

        Skin friendly precision trimmer

        The unique skin friendly precision trimmer system is built to avoid unneccessary skin contact. Easy to use for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          GyroFlex 3D contour following
          Shaving system
          • UltraTrack shaving heads
          • Speed XL shaving heads
          • DualPrecision System
          • Patented Super Lift & Cut
          Styling
          Skin friendly precision trimmer
          SkinComfort
          SkinGlide

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          • 1 hour
          • Rechargeable
          • Cordless
          • Quick charge
          Shaving time
          Up to 20 days
          Display
          • 5 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Travel lock
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Handle
          • Slim handle
          • Easy grip
          • Anti-slip grip
          Finishing
          • Metallic frame
          • LED Display
          Color
          Silver

        • Accessories

          Stand
          Charging stand
          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          60  min
          Automatic voltage
          100-240  V
          Stand-by power
          0.15  W
          Max power consumption
          5,4  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with RQ12

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Charging stand
        • Cleaning brush
        • Power cord
        • Protection cap
        • Jet Clean
        • Luxurious pouch

