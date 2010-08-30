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    • Ultimate shaving experience Ultimate shaving experience Ultimate shaving experience

      Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

      RQ1260/17

      Ultimate shaving experience

      Our most advanced shave yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1260 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair in just a few strokes with its UltraTrack heads.

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      Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch
      - {discount-value}

      Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

      Wet & dry electric shaver

      Total

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      Ultimate shaving experience

      with GyroFleX 3D system

      • UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
      • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Precision trimmer
      Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

      Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

      GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.

      UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

      UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

      Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.

      Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

      Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

      The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

      Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

      Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

      The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

      Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

      Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

      The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

      Easy grip handle with ergonomic grip for close control

      Easy grip handle with ergonomic grip for close control

      The easy grip shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for an extra precision shave.

      Skin friendly precision trimmer

      Skin friendly precision trimmer

      The unique skin friendly precision trimmer system is built to avoid unneccessary skin contact. Easy to use for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Stand
        Charging stand

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        60  minute(s)
        Stand-by power
        0.15  W
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W
        Automatic voltage
        100-240  V

      • Design

        Color
        Silver
        Handle
        • Slim handle
        • Easy grip
        • Anti-slip grip
        Finishing
        • Metallic frame
        • LED Display

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with RQ12

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • UltraTrack shaving heads
        • Speed XL shaving heads
        • DualPrecision System
        • Patented Super Lift & Cut
        Contour following
        GyroFlex 3D contour following
        SkinComfort
        SkinGlide
        Styling
        Skin friendly precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 5 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        • Travel lock
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        Charging
        • 1 hour
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless
        • Quick charge
        Cleaning
        Washable
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Shaving time
        Up to 20 days

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Luxurious pouch
      • Jet Clean
      • Protection cap
      • Charging stand
      • Cleaning brush
      • Power cord

      Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

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