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Discontinued

RQ12 Shaving unit

RQ12/40

2.3

| (288) Reviews

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Reviews

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2.3

of 5

288

Reviews

26/11/2016

Singapore

Singapore

best head ever

I used this type of head for 5 years, and I have the highest opinion. Philips discontinued its production, and replaced it by GARBAGE quality heads like RQ12/60 and recently, RQ12+. Congratulation Philips, very nice costumer service!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads

24/04/2017

Australia

Australia

PHillips bring back this series of head

Rq 1260 came with these heads and were fine.BUT now we are forced to use the 9000 series junk. Lasted 6 months and not shaving properly any more.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads

09/06/2016

Australia

Australia

Love RQ12/50 disapointed with RQ12+

The RQ12+ is sleak and easy to clean, though does not shave as well as the RQ12/50. Even when light pressure is applied the head folds flat instead of outwards like the RQ12/50, hence does not follow the contour of my face. The RQ12+ also does not cut as close as my 2 year old RQ12/50 head - though I am not to sure why. Please bring back the RQ12/50

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads

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