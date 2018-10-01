Shaver series 1000 Wet and dry electric shaver
Wet or dry, protective shave
Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient, easy shave
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Shaver series 1000
Wet and dry electric shaver
Wet or dry, protective shave Designed to protect against nicks and cuts Skin protection system Self-sharpening blades 3-direction Flex Heads Pop-up trimmer Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Self-sharpening precision blades for a reliable clean shave
Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our Self-Sharpening Blade system with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.
Heads flex in 3 directions to easily shave every curve
Flex heads with 3 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, ensure close skin contact for a clean shave, even in the trickiest areas like neck and jaw line.
Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache
Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
45 minutes of cordless shaving after an ten-hour charge
You'll have 45+ minutes of running time - that's about 15 shaves - on an ten-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.
100% waterproof shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap
Simply remove the head of the shaver and and rinse it thouroughly under the tap
Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling
This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.
2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
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Accessories
Maintenance
Protective cap Pop-up trimmer included
Yes
Power
Automatic voltage
100-240 V Charging
10 hours full charge Run time
45 min / 15 shaves Battery type
NiMH Stand-by power
0.1
W Max power consumption
2
W
Design
Color
Aquamarine metallic & Black Handle
Ergonomic grip & handling
Service
2-year guarantee
Yes Replacement head
Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
Shaving Performance
Contour following
3-direction Flex Heads Shaving system
Self-sharpening blades
CloseCut Blade System
Ease of use
Display
Charging indicator Wet & Dry
Wet and dry use Cleaning
Fully washable Operation
Cordless use
Unplug before use
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90% of consumers experience no hair pulling - tested in China in 2016
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