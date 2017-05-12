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    • For a close and convenient on-the-go shave For a close and convenient on-the-go shave For a close and convenient on-the-go shave

      Shaver series 3000 Non-rechargable shaver

      S210

      For a close and convenient on-the-go shave

      The new Primary Cell shaver equips long lasting battery power that allows you continously use it for 430 minutes. Now with the Ag+ anti-bacterial material and CloseCut system, Primary Cell ensures you a close and convenient on-the-go shave.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $45.00

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      Shaver series 3000
      - {discount-value}

      Shaver series 3000

      Non-rechargable shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      For a close and convenient on-the-go shave

      430 minutes use without recharging

      430 minutes use without recharging

      Equipped long lasting power system, can be continuously used for 430 minutes without rechagring, equals 2 years on-the-go shaving time*.

      Effectively suppress bacteria by 99% for a hygenic shave

      Effectively suppress bacteria by 99% for a hygenic shave

      Antibacterial material can effectively suppress bacteria by 99%* , keeping shaver clean and hygienic at anywhere, anytime.

      Travel Lock

      Travel Lock

      The travel lock prevents the shaver from being switched on by accident.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Design

        Color
        Hot chocolate
        Handle
        Anti-slip grip

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        Individual floating heads
        Shaving system
        • CloseCut system
        • Imported from Europe

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Non-rechargeable
        Shaving time
        430 minutes

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      • *Calculated from average on-the-go shaving time and frequency, provided by third-party research agency.
      • *Based on test result according to GB21551.2-2010 conducted by authorised agency, Ag+ antibacterial material covering bracket and hair chamber can suppress 99% E.Coli, Staphylococcus aureus.

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