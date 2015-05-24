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    • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
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      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S5050/06

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

      The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and they're designed to protect your skin.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $109.00

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      Shaver series 5000
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      Shaver series 5000

      Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

      Protects 10X better versus a regular blade

      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 30 min cordless use/8h charge
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Rounded profile of heads designed to protect skin

      Rounded profile of heads designed to protect skin

      Shave close without nicks and cuts. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded head profile glide smoothly across, while protecting your skin.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      30 minutes of cordless shaving

      30 minutes of cordless shaving

      You'll have 30+ minutes of running time – that's about 9 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      8-hours charging time

      8-hours charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting nimh battery.

      1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap
        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        30 min / 9 shaves
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Battery type
        NiMH
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Aquatic Blue – Aquatic Blue – Black

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50
        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads
        SkinComfort
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry
        • SkinProtection System

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Display
        • 1 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Operation
        Unplug before use

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Badge-D2C

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      Reviews

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      • Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation

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