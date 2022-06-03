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    • Easy shave, clean & comfortable Easy shave, clean & comfortable Easy shave, clean & comfortable

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S5444/03

      Easy shave, clean & comfortable

      Philips Shaver Series 5000 brings comfort to your morning routine. The shaver is intuitive to use thanks to the fully flexible head and its ergonomic grip. With One-touch open, it can be easily cleaned in a few seconds.

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      Shaver series 5000
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      Shaver series 5000

      Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Easy shave, clean & comfortable

      • ComfortTech blades
      • 360° Contour heads
      • Advanced display
      Efficient clean shave with optimal skin comfort

      Efficient clean shave with optimal skin comfort

      Self-sharpening blades provide an efficient clean shave with optimal skin comfort. The curved blade caps shield your skin from the blades, which gently cut hair just above skin level.

      Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

      Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

      Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and skin-friendly shave.

      Ergonomic grip with anti-slip rubber

      Ergonomic grip with anti-slip rubber

      The shaver is designed with an ergonomic grip, so each movement feels natural. The new ergonomic handle with anti-slip rubber allows you get an effortless easy shave even when using under the shower.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

      LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator.

      1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge

      1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge

      Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient NIHM battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Up to 40 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Shave cordlessly for up to 40 minutes after one full battery charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Protective cap
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Charging
        • 5 min quick charge
        • 1 hour full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        40 minutes
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Dark Royal Blue

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head SH30
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        Replacement head SH50
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        360-D Flexing heads
        Shaving system
        ComfortTech Blades

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        • Fully washable
        • One-touch open
        Display
        • Battery level indicator
        • LED display
        • Travel lock

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