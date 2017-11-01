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    • Clean & close, Fast shave Clean & close, Fast shave Clean & close, Fast shave

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S5572/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      2 Awards

      Clean & close, Fast shave

      The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $199.00

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      Shaver series 5000
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      Shaver series 5000

      Wet and dry electric shaver

      Total

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      Clean & close, Fast shave

      Protects 10X better versus a regular blade*

      • MultiPrecision Blade System
      • 5-direction Flex Heads
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • SmartClean System
      A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

      A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

      Shave close without nicks and cuts. The MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly across, while protecting your skin.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

      Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

      Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      You'll have 50+ minutes of running time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      1-hour charging time

      1-hour charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

      Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

      At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        SmartClean
        • Cleans
        • Charges
        • Lubricates
        • Cleaning cartridge (included)
        Nose trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        50 minutes
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Base Blue - Super Nova Silver

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50
        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • Super Lift & Cut Action
        SkinComfort
        • SkinProtection System
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry
        Turbo+ mode
        Shave with 20% extra power

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 3 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning cartridge
      • SmartClean system
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Badge-D2C

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      Awards

      Reviews

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      • Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation
      • 20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode

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