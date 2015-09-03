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    • Smooth glide, sensitive shave Smooth glide, sensitive shave Smooth glide, sensitive shave
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      Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S7370/12

      Smooth glide, sensitive shave

      The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating enable the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face. Its blades cut close and protect skin, even with 3-day stubble.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $249.00

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      Shaver series 7000
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      Shaver series 7000

      Wet and dry electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Smooth glide, sensitive shave

      Philips’ no 1 on sensitive skin*

      • SkinGlide Rings
      • GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

      SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

      Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

      5 direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

      5 direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

      Our shaver heads flex easily in 5 directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimized.

      Blades protect skin and cut close even with 3-day stubble

      Blades protect skin and cut close even with 3-day stubble

      Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close smooth shave - even on 3-day stubble.

      Intuitive display with 1-level battery indicator

      Intuitive display with 1-level battery indicator

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: 1-level battery indicator - cleaning indicator - battery low indicator - replacement head indicator - travel lock indicator

      Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

      Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      The energy-efficient, powerful lithium-Ion battery system gives you two convenient options: Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time, or a quick charge for one full shave. All Shaver series 7000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode to ensure safety in wet environments.

      Comes with a 2-year guarantee

      Comes with a 2-year guarantee

      We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our Series 7000 shavers are designed for performance and durability.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the SmartClick precision trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Software

        Software update
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase

      • Power

        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        0.15  W
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Frame color
        White
        Front color
        Tesla ocean blue

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH70

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
        SkinComfort
        • SkinGlide Rings
        • SkinProtection System
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry
        Contour following
        5-direction DynamicFlex Heads

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 1 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Badge-D2C

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      • Philips' no.1 on sensitive skin - compared to other Philips shavers

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