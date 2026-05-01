  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Powerful, skin-close shave Powerful, skin-close shave Powerful, skin-close shave

      Philips Shaver 700 Series Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

      S791/06

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Powerful, skin-close shave

      Philips 700 Series with DualSteel Precision Blades and Lift & Cut Technology cuts hair precisely up to 0.00mm for a skin-close shave. Its premium compact design is crafted to fit you perfectly, making it ideal for any occasion.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Travel Shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Philips Shaver 700 Series
      - {discount-value}

      Philips Shaver 700 Series

      Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Powerful, skin-close shave

      • Lift & Cut Technology
      • Dual SteelPrecision blades
      • 4D Flex Heads
      • Powerful magnetic motor
      Powerful, skin-level close shave

      Powerful, skin-level close shave

      Our patented Lift & Cut Technology lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm for skin-level closeness. Precision at its best.

      Advanced efficiency in all directions

      Advanced efficiency in all directions

      Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 4,000,000 million cutting motions per minute they ensure a fast shave anytime, anywhere.

      Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

      Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

      Designed to minimize skin irritation, the 4D Flex Heads flex and float in four directions for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, ensuring a comfortable shave.

      Powerful, yet quiet

      Powerful, yet quiet

      A strong and powerful magnetic motor allows you to shave even thick beards, for a smooth and close shave even on the go.

      Swipe to turn on & off

      Swipe to turn on & off

      A finger swipe is all it takes to turn on the shaver and experience a premium shave. Experience effortless elegance with our premium compact design.

      Wireless Qi-charging compatibility

      Wireless Qi-charging compatibility

      Plugging in cords is a thing of the past. Benefit from Qi-charging compatibility for ultimate convenience and ease, providing a wireless full charge in 2h (Qi-charging pad is not included).

      Nose trimmer attachment removes nose hair

      Nose trimmer attachment removes nose hair

      Experience the versatility of your shaver with the nose trimmer attachment, creating a 2-in-1 grooming kit for all your needs. Simply click-on the attachment to trim unwanted nose hair.

      Anti-corrosion steel respects the skin

      Anti-corrosion steel respects the skin

      Our shaver's blades are made from European hypoallergenic steel that resists corrosion, is skin-friendly and prevents the blades from impurities.

      A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Whether you prefer a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, our shaver adapts to your needs. With IPX7 water-resistance, it allows for effortless cleaning under running water.

      Powerful battery for 1 month of use*

      Powerful battery for 1 month of use*

      Experience the convenience of a powerful Li-ion battery with up to 1 month* of battery time on a single 1-hour charge. Need a fast shave? Just plug in for 5 minutes and get enough power for a full shave.

      Built to last

      Built to last

      Our Philips shavers are crafted with precision and durability in mind, ensuring long-lasting performance. Our shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure consistent and durable performance. Enjoy a shaver that stands the test of time.

      Convenient charging

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        Nose trimmer
        Travel and storage
        Travel Pouch

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        5 V
        Run time
        60 min
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Cable charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Qi-charging
        • Compatible
        • 2 hours full charge

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Ash Gold

      • Service

        2-years warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head outside Japan
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
        Replacement head for Japan
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH92

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Dual SteelPrecision blades
        • Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        4D Flex Heads

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Light ring
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        On / off method
        Swipe

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • with a daily shave of 2.5min

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.