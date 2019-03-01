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    • Close shave, even on sensitive skin Close shave, even on sensitive skin Close shave, even on sensitive skin
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      Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S7970/26

      Close shave, even on sensitive skin

      The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance - co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $349.00

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      Shaver series 7000
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      Shaver series 7000

      Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Close shave, even on sensitive skin

      Our No.1 for sensitive skin

      • SkinGlide Rings
      • GentlePrecision Blades
      • BeardAdapt Sensor
      • Personal Shave Plan
      SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

      SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

      Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.

      A facial shaver for a close yet sensitive shave

      A facial shaver for a close yet sensitive shave

      The electric shaver for sensitive skin is equipped with GentlePrecision Blades to minimise tugs, pulls or repetitive passes on your skin. Even when used on 3-day stubble.

      Dense beards don’t stand a chance

      Dense beards don’t stand a chance

      This electric shaver comes complete with a BeardAdapt Sensor that reads the density of your beard. It then auto-adjusts the power for the job at hand. Easy.

      Adaptive shaving advice—because every skin is different

      Adaptive shaving advice—because every skin is different

      With a personal plan co-developed with dermatologists, tackle skin issues such as redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs via the connected GroomTribe app. Track your progress, shave-by-shave, and develop a shaving routine and technique that works for you.

      Multi-direction flex heads for minimum skin stress

      Multi-direction flex heads for minimum skin stress

      Gently follow the contours of your face and neck with close shaver heads that flex easily along every curve. Less pressure is needed to shave closely, which minimizes irritation.

      Shave settings designed for sensitive skin

      Shave settings designed for sensitive skin

      With normal, sensitive, and extra sensitive speed settings, your skin comfort is never compromised. You can also use the GroomTribe app for a personal recommendation.

      Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

      Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the SmartClick precision trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      SmartClean keeps your shaver like new

      SmartClean keeps your shaver like new

      Keep your shaver like new with the dedicated cleaning station. It cleans, lubricates and charges your shaver, at the touch of a button.

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      Enjoy up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving time from a single full charge.

      Fully charged in one hour

      Fully charged in one hour

      Charge your Philips shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        SmartClean
        • Cleans
        • Charges
        • Lubricates
        • Cleaning cartridge (included)

      • Software

        App
        GroomTribe
        Software update
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase
        Smartphone compatibility
        Compatible with a wide range of iPhone and Android™ devices. More info at philips.com/s7000-support.
        Bluetooth®
        Version 4.1 with 10m range

      • Power

        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Stand-by power
        0.15  W
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH70
        Replace every 2 years
        Replacement cartridge JC302
        Replace every 3 months

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        Multi-direction ContourDetect
        Shaving system
        GentlePrecision Blades
        SkinComfort
        • SkinGlide Rings
        • Personal Shave Plan
        • Sensitive Shave Settings

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Display
        • Unplug for use Indicator
        • 1 level battery indicator
        Operation
        Cordless use only

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