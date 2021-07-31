  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

      Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

      S9982/50

      Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

      Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI, Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real time pressure feedback to protect your skin.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $499.00

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Shaver series 9000
      - {discount-value}

      Shaver series 9000

      Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

      Total

      recurring payment

      Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

      For superior closeness, even on a 5-day beard

      • Skin-level closeness
      • Dual SteelPrecision Blades
      • Pressure Guard sensor
      • 360-D Flexing heads
      Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

      Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

      Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.

      Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

      Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

      Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke**.

      Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

      Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

      Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalized shave that is just right for you.

      Adapts to your contours with 360-D Flexing Heads

      Adapts to your contours with 360-D Flexing Heads

      Designed to follow the contours of your face and even the neck, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      30% smoother** gliding with Protective SkinGlide Coating

      30% smoother** gliding with Protective SkinGlide Coating

      A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250.00 micro-tech beads per square centimeter, the coating improves gliding by 30%**, to minimize irritation.

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water*****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a mustache and trim sideburns.

      Made with care for you and the planet

      Made with care for you and the planet

      By replacing 50% of our internal plastics with recycled plastics, we are saving tons of virgin plastic in our production. On top of that, our blades are made with durable space-grade steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available at hand

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available at hand

      Fully charge your shaver within 1 hour in the stand. A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

      The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

      Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App

      Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips Shaving App****. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalize your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      Technical Specifications

      • SmartClick attachment

        Fits product type
        RQ585/51 DOES NOT fit angular head type

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Travel case
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Run time
        60 minutes

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Finishing
        Timeless elegance
        Color
        Ice Blue

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Lift & Cut System
        • Dual SteelPrecision blades
        Contour following
        360-D Flexing heads
        SkinIQ technology
        • Pressure Guard sensor
        • Protective SkinGlide coating
        • Motion Control sensor
        • Power Adapt sensor

      • Ease of use

        Display
        % Battery Level Indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • vs predecessor Philips series 9000
      • * vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3-day beard
      • * * Compared to non-coated material
      • * * * Based on Philips series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019
      • * * * * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs water in the cartridge

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.