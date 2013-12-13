2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBM100GRY/00
Your all-in-one portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.
Grey
This system has 1.5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
sirhan
13/12/2013
US
fits my needs and good sound.
could be good if it comes with electric charger top for usb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100GRY Portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100GRY Portable speaker
sevesteen
08/02/2015
Singapore
Good sound for the size
The sound is good for the size and portability. Haven't tried to use the radio, and the lack of a shuffle mode makes the built-in MP3 player almost useless for music, although it would probably be fine for podcasts and audiobooks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100GRY Portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100GRY Portable speaker