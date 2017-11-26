2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBM100ORG/00
Your all-in-one portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.
Orange
Simply load the card with the desired content, plug it into your player – and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.
Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Triumphant
26/11/2017
Philippines
An underestimated full featured little unit
An underestimated full featured little unit. Will play music off an SD card, FM, aux in or serve music to a set of headphones. Crazy loud for such a small unit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100ORG Portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100ORG Portable speaker