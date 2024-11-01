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    • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

      Lumea Essential IPL hair removal system

      SC1991/00

      The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

      Philips Lumea IPL works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

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      Lumea Essential

      IPL hair removal system

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      The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

      for smooth skin at home

      • For use on body only
      • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
      • Lifetime <gt/>100.000 light pulses
      • Extra long cord
      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. This results in the hair shedding naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.

      Effortlessly effective

      Effortlessly effective

      Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting with smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.

      Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

      Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

      Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

      For use on the body

      For use on the body

      Use with confidence to remove hair on body areas below the neckline: legs, armpits, bikini area, arms and belly.

      Bigger body attachment for fast treatment

      Bigger body attachment for fast treatment

      Bigger body attachment enables fast treatment on large areas like legs.

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work straight out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

      Adjustable to your skin type

      Adjustable to your skin type

      Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Philips Lumea is also NOT suitable for dark skin.

      Technical Specifications

      • Application areas

        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Legs
        • Belly
        • Bikini
        • Armpits

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing

      • Application mode

        Step and Flash
        For treatment on curvy areas
        Corded / cordless use
        Corded

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Delivers <gt/> 100,000 flashes

      • Attachments

        Body attachment (4cm2)
        For use below the neckline

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Items included

        Instructions for use
        • Quick Start Guide
        • User manual
        Storage
        Pouch
        Adapter
        24V / 1500mA

      • Application time

        Lower leg
        8 min
        Armpit
        1 min
        Bikini line
        1 min

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