  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Lumea Series 7000

    IPL - Hair removal device

    SC1994
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Long term hair-free smooth skin* Long term hair-free smooth skin* Long term hair-free smooth skin*
      -{discount-value}

      Lumea Series 7000 IPL - Hair removal device

      SC1994
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Long term hair-free smooth skin*

      Get silky smooth skin from the comfort of your home with Philips Lumea Series 7000. Safe, effective, and easy to use - order yours today and enjoy long-lasting results. See all benefits

      Lumea Series 7000 IPL - Hair removal device

      Long term hair-free smooth skin*

      Get silky smooth skin from the comfort of your home with Philips Lumea Series 7000. Safe, effective, and easy to use - order yours today and enjoy long-lasting results. See all benefits

      Long term hair-free smooth skin*

      Get silky smooth skin from the comfort of your home with Philips Lumea Series 7000. Safe, effective, and easy to use - order yours today and enjoy long-lasting results. See all benefits

      Lumea Series 7000 IPL - Hair removal device

      Long term hair-free smooth skin*

      Get silky smooth skin from the comfort of your home with Philips Lumea Series 7000. Safe, effective, and easy to use - order yours today and enjoy long-lasting results. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all IPL

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Lumea Series 7000

        Lumea Series 7000

        IPL - Hair removal device

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Long term hair-free smooth skin*

        Achieve 92% hair reduction in 3 treatments*

        • For body
        • With skin tone sensor
        • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
        Developed with dermatologists to be safe, easy and effective.

        Developed with dermatologists to be safe, easy and effective.

        As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas. The treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.

        Achieve 92% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments.

        Achieve 92% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments.

        The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks. Subsequently, to maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. With just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for at least 3 months.

        Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

        Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

        Philips Lumea Advanced works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black colored hairs and on skin tones from very white to mid brown. As with other IPL based treatments, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white / grey, light blonde or red hair and is not suitable for very dark skin. This is due to the high contrast required between the pigment in hair color and pigment in the skin tone.

        Integrated skin tone sensor

        Integrated skin tone sensor

        The integrated skin tone sensor measures the treated skin complexion at the beginning of each session and occasionally during the session. If it detects a skin tone that is too dark for this product it will automatically stop emitting pulses.

        Large treatment window for fast application

        Large treatment window for fast application

        Big treatment window for fast application on large areas like legs.

        FREE Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

        FREE Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

        The Lumea App is free to download and offers a unique and personalized IPL experience – just for you. It is your very own personal coach to ensure you are getting the most out of your Lumea and using it in the correct way to achieve long-lasting results. The App helps you create your personalized treatment schedule per body area, with tips and advice during each treatment. All you need to do is check the app regularly to make sure you are up to date with any notifications or reminders.

        Technical Specifications

        • Application areas

          Body areas
          • Arms
          • Legs
          • Belly
          • Armpits
          • Bikini

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Integrated UV filter
          Protects skin from UV light
          5 light energy settings
          Adjustable to your skin type
          Integrated safety system
          Prevent unintentional flashing
          Skin Tone sensor
          Detects your skin tone

        • Application mode

          Slide and Flash
          For easy motion application
          Corded / cordless use
          Corded
          Stamp and Flash
          For treatment on curvy areas

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V
          Corded use
          Yes

        • Attachments

          Body attachment (4cm2)
          For use below the neckline

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years global warranty + 1 extra year of warranty upon product registration within 90 days

        • Items included

          Instructions for use
          User manual
          Storage
          Pouch
          Adapter
          24V / 1500mA
          Accessory
          Cleaning cloth

        • Application time

          Bikini
          4min
          Lower leg
          15 min
          Armpit
          2,5 min

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • .
            • .

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.