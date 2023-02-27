Search terms
Long term hair-free smooth skin*
Get silky smooth skin from the comfort of your home with Philips Lumea Series 7000. Safe, effective, and easy to use - order yours today and enjoy long-lasting results. See all benefits
IPL - Hair removal device
As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas. The treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.
The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks. Subsequently, to maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. With just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for at least 3 months.
Philips Lumea Advanced works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black colored hairs and on skin tones from very white to mid brown. As with other IPL based treatments, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white / grey, light blonde or red hair and is not suitable for very dark skin. This is due to the high contrast required between the pigment in hair color and pigment in the skin tone.
The integrated skin tone sensor measures the treated skin complexion at the beginning of each session and occasionally during the session. If it detects a skin tone that is too dark for this product it will automatically stop emitting pulses.
Big treatment window for fast application on large areas like legs.
The Lumea App is free to download and offers a unique and personalized IPL experience – just for you. It is your very own personal coach to ensure you are getting the most out of your Lumea and using it in the correct way to achieve long-lasting results. The App helps you create your personalized treatment schedule per body area, with tips and advice during each treatment. All you need to do is check the app regularly to make sure you are up to date with any notifications or reminders.
Application areas
Safety and adjustable settings
Application mode
Power
Attachments
Service
Items included
Application time
