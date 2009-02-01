Philips Avent Avent urban bag
One bag, two looks
The Philips Avent Urban bag SCD148/60 has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an Avent Baby Bag.
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Suggested retail price: $107.00
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One bag, two looks Simply swap the front flap to change the design Ensures bottles stay warm or cool
For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.
Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber
The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.
Detachable pocket for personal items
Choice of two zip-on flaps offers two looks in one Wide adjustable shoulder strap
The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort
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Design
Color
Comes in various colors
Country of origin
China
Yes
What is included
Bag
1
pcs Baby changing mat
1
pcs Laundry bag
1
pcs Personal items pocket
1
pcs Insulated bottle carrier
1
pcs
Development stages
Stage
6 - 12 months
0 - 6 months
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